Donaldson Capital Management, Llc Buys U.S. Bancorp, Merck Inc, Southern Co, Sells WEC Energy Group Inc, Intel Corp, ISHARES TRUST

Evansville, IN, based Investment company Donaldson Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys U.S. Bancorp, Merck Inc, Southern Co, Viatris Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells WEC Energy Group Inc, Intel Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Clorox Co, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Donaldson Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Donaldson Capital Management, Llc owns 229 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 690,676 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 329,715 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 129,822 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 521,808 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 711,400 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 609,559 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 105,215 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.19 and $120.55, with an estimated average price of $107.35. The stock is now traded at around $124.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,602 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.11 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $94.6. The stock is now traded at around $94.872600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,576 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1. The stock is now traded at around $256.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,873 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.25 and $164.71, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $166.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,019 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 4824.19%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $84.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 300,622 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Southern Co by 32.54%. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $61.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 541,597 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 52.03%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $366.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc by 334.02%. The purchase prices were between $11.09 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $13.26. The stock is now traded at around $15.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 43,402 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 57.53%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,739 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 124.68%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $121.573000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,388 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $106.92 and $118.66, with an estimated average price of $113.92.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1937.23.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $187.99 and $214.42, with an estimated average price of $201.24.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $57.81 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $61.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.