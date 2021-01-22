Newfound Research LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Sells SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR

Investment company Newfound Research LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, sells SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newfound Research LLC. As of 2020Q4, Newfound Research LLC owns 123 stocks with a total value of $30 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QUAL, TTWO, EL, WAT, PINS, HEI, KO, TFX, COO, APH, HSY, INFO, JBHT, RSG, PEP, ITW, WM, KEYS, ROP, VZ, ABT, CHRW, BKI, WMT, PKI, HD, WDAY, ALXN, LIN, CTAS, IEP, FDS, AME, MDT, SPGI, GWW, MDLZ, BMY, CABO, EFX, SHW, MCO, MCD, MKC, TSCO, CRWD, NBIX, PANW, GIS, AMGN, LLY, ABMD, ADSK, CMG, MASI, MMM, TECH, BAH, NDSN, EBAY,

SPY, MTUM, ANET, STE, MXIM, XLNX, NKE, A, JNJ, CERN, EXPD, EW, CL, LBRDA, VRSK, CPRT, BF.B, PG, ISRG, V, BR, MA, VRSN, TXN, MRK, MTD, INTU, COST, IEX, GRMN, MNST, YUMC, ILMN, AKAM, BAX, WCN, GOOGL, ACN, ZTS, HRL, INCY, CHD, KMB, APD, IDXX, JKHY, CSGP, TYL, FB, EA, RMD, DG, DHR, TMO, TIF, PODD, FAST, CRM, VRTX, MSFT, ROL, CLX, Reduced Positions: CDNS,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 34,303 shares, 43.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 294.15% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 23,383 shares, 12.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 369.63% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 7,971 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. New Position Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 1,624 shares, 0.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 219.06% Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) - 700 shares, 0.49% of the total portfolio. New Position

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 7,971 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.03 and $207.79, with an estimated average price of $175.39. The stock is now traded at around $204.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.66 and $266.19, with an estimated average price of $241.31. The stock is now traded at around $249.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 528 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $195.89 and $250.74, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $273.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 558 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.51. The stock is now traded at around $73.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,056 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Heico Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.18 and $135.47, with an estimated average price of $122.49. The stock is now traded at around $128.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,037 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 294.15%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $382.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.37%. The holding were 34,303 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 369.63%. The purchase prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43. The stock is now traded at around $170.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.04%. The holding were 23,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Steris PLC by 364.19%. The purchase prices were between $172.67 and $196.05, with an estimated average price of $186.81. The stock is now traded at around $188.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 687 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 274.05%. The purchase prices were between $203.16 and $290.94, with an estimated average price of $255.04. The stock is now traded at around $311.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 219.06%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $79.2. The stock is now traded at around $93.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,624 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 275.39%. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.77. The stock is now traded at around $139.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 961 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5.