Newfound Research LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Sells SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR

Investment company Newfound Research LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, sells SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newfound Research LLC. As of 2020Q4, Newfound Research LLC owns 123 stocks with a total value of $30 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: QUAL, TTWO, EL, WAT, PINS, HEI, KO, TFX, COO, APH, HSY, INFO, JBHT, RSG, PEP, ITW, WM, KEYS, ROP, VZ, ABT, CHRW, BKI, WMT, PKI, HD, WDAY, ALXN, LIN, CTAS, IEP, FDS, AME, MDT, SPGI, GWW, MDLZ, BMY, CABO, EFX, SHW, MCO, MCD, MKC, TSCO, CRWD, NBIX, PANW, GIS, AMGN, LLY, ABMD, ADSK, CMG, MASI, MMM, TECH, BAH, NDSN, EBAY,
- Added Positions: SPY, MTUM, ANET, STE, MXIM, XLNX, NKE, A, JNJ, CERN, EXPD, EW, CL, LBRDA, VRSK, CPRT, BF.B, PG, ISRG, V, BR, MA, VRSN, TXN, MRK, MTD, INTU, COST, IEX, GRMN, MNST, YUMC, ILMN, AKAM, BAX, WCN, GOOGL, ACN, ZTS, HRL, INCY, CHD, KMB, APD, IDXX, JKHY, CSGP, TYL, FB, EA, RMD, DG, DHR, TMO, TIF, PODD, FAST, CRM, VRTX, MSFT, ROL, CLX,
- Reduced Positions: CDNS,
- Sold Out: XLV, XLK, XLY, XLF, XLB, XLI, XLP, XLC, FHLC, FTEC, XLE, DDOG, DOCU, TWLO, NVDA, LULU, ZM, WST, AMZN, SWKS, VEEV, EPAM, OKTA, NOW, SNPS, ANSS, ADBE, ODFL, SGEN, DXCM, BIO, ATVI, NFLX, ALNY, REGN, CTXS, BMRN,
For the details of Newfound Research LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newfound+research+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Newfound Research LLC
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 34,303 shares, 43.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 294.15%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 23,383 shares, 12.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 369.63%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 7,971 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 1,624 shares, 0.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 219.06%
- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) - 700 shares, 0.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 7,971 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.03 and $207.79, with an estimated average price of $175.39. The stock is now traded at around $204.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.66 and $266.19, with an estimated average price of $241.31. The stock is now traded at around $249.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 528 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Waters Corp (WAT)
Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $195.89 and $250.74, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $273.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 558 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.51. The stock is now traded at around $73.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,056 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Heico Corp (HEI)
Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Heico Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.18 and $135.47, with an estimated average price of $122.49. The stock is now traded at around $128.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,037 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 294.15%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $382.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.37%. The holding were 34,303 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 369.63%. The purchase prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43. The stock is now traded at around $170.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.04%. The holding were 23,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Steris PLC (STE)
Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Steris PLC by 364.19%. The purchase prices were between $172.67 and $196.05, with an estimated average price of $186.81. The stock is now traded at around $188.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 687 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 274.05%. The purchase prices were between $203.16 and $290.94, with an estimated average price of $255.04. The stock is now traded at around $311.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 490 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)
Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 219.06%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $79.2. The stock is now traded at around $93.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,624 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 275.39%. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.77. The stock is now traded at around $139.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 961 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25.Sold Out: SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK)
Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98.Sold Out: SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38.Sold Out: SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86.Sold Out: SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65.Sold Out: SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5.
Here is the complete portfolio of Newfound Research LLC. Also check out:
1. Newfound Research LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Newfound Research LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Newfound Research LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Newfound Research LLC keeps buying