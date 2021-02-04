La Financiere De L'echiquier Buys Cloudflare Inc, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, BlackRock Inc

Investment company La Financiere De L'echiquier (Current Portfolio) buys Cloudflare Inc, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Lemonade Inc, Alteryx Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, BlackRock Inc, Appian Corp, Splunk Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, La Financiere De L'echiquier. As of 2020Q4, La Financiere De L'echiquier owns 77 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NET, ZI, PLTR, LMND, HLT, DDOG, CRWD, DT, BAP, FTCH, U, CMI, JNJ,

NET, ZI, PLTR, LMND, HLT, DDOG, CRWD, DT, BAP, FTCH, U, CMI, JNJ, Added Positions: AYX, TEL, BDX, ZS, SNOW, MDB, AMZN, NOW, GDS, STNE, OKTA, MSFT, TMO, ADBE, TDOC, NVDA, PDD, OCFT, PTON, SE, ACN, SHAK, VRTX, NFLX, KC, GH, TWLO, ZEN, ISRG, MELI, BABA, CGNX, MTCH, ILMN, TME, AMAT, FMX, AAPL, EW, NXPI, TER,

AYX, TEL, BDX, ZS, SNOW, MDB, AMZN, NOW, GDS, STNE, OKTA, MSFT, TMO, ADBE, TDOC, NVDA, PDD, OCFT, PTON, SE, ACN, SHAK, VRTX, NFLX, KC, GH, TWLO, ZEN, ISRG, MELI, BABA, CGNX, MTCH, ILMN, TME, AMAT, FMX, AAPL, EW, NXPI, TER, Reduced Positions: DIS, BLK, SYK, TSM, YUMC, MPWR, FB, VMW, MA, NKE, SBUX, CAT, HON, EL, XLNX,

DIS, BLK, SYK, TSM, YUMC, MPWR, FB, VMW, MA, NKE, SBUX, CAT, HON, EL, XLNX, Sold Out: FIS, APPN, SPLK, SQ, CRM, WDAY, TTD, SNPS, TEAM, RL,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 424,430 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.58% Alteryx Inc (AYX) - 742,277 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.88% Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) - 354,983 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.65% Visa Inc (V) - 402,635 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 25,474 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.84%

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.75 and $86.56, with an estimated average price of $66.29. The stock is now traded at around $82.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 632,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.95 and $51.25, with an estimated average price of $43.16. The stock is now traded at around $56.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 875,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.9 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $74.8. The stock is now traded at around $148.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 317,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.02 and $111.26, with an estimated average price of $99.49. The stock is now traded at around $109.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 230,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.82 and $116.87, with an estimated average price of $99.74. The stock is now traded at around $110.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 213,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 65.88%. The purchase prices were between $109.52 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.09. The stock is now traded at around $131.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 742,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 1505.53%. The purchase prices were between $96.05 and $121.07, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $127.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 288,996 shares as of 2020-12-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 36.65%. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1. The stock is now traded at around $254.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 354,983 shares as of 2020-12-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 50.56%. The purchase prices were between $127.76 and $207.47, with an estimated average price of $159.77. The stock is now traded at around $213.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 306,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 160.47%. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $286.05. The stock is now traded at around $300.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 115,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 56.05%. The purchase prices were between $224.18 and $396, with an estimated average price of $281.27. The stock is now traded at around $399.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 138,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.7.

La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $63.3 and $193.87, with an estimated average price of $114.35.

La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.18.

La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $196.26.

La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81.

La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $205.48 and $257.71, with an estimated average price of $224.97.