WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys Kinder Morgan Inc, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Tsakos Energy Navigation, Unilever NV

Radnor, PA, based Investment company WealthTrust Axiom LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Kinder Morgan Inc, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF, Tsakos Energy Navigation, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, sells International Business Machines Corp, Tsakos Energy Navigation, Unilever NV, Lowe's Inc, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthTrust Axiom LLC. As of 2020Q4, WealthTrust Axiom LLC owns 236 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLI, FEZ, TNP, KRE, UL, SQ, OKE, IWN, BEPC, RSP, WWE, VLUE, GRA, AMLP, YUM, MO, OLED, TGP, GOOGL, KWR, CAT, VLO, COO, MDT, NSC, ROG, PYPL, KL, TGT, MTRX, PCEF, EVT, PTEN, HMHC, TRVI,

Added Positions: KMI, GSK, EPM, VTRS, MNTX, CVS, IWP, IJT, IRM, KOPN, BIF, CMCSA, VOD, ZYXI, JNJ, CVX, TTI, INSI, DIS, NOK, F, DOW, BA, HBI, PSX, NLY, RTX, TUP, TGI, MNR, EPD, AMGN, BDJ, LUV, PTN, CLVS, KO,

Reduced Positions: IBM, AAPL, PCOM, NTR, IRDM, PKE, GILD, MMM, CGBD, FCO, ADP, CEF, TISI, NVS, FLEX, PANW, AMCR, TEVA, LYB, CTVA, IDV, OEG, PWR, FSTR, BAC, JPM, FITB, VIAC, ALK, FB, ASC, CCLP, CNP, HWM, ADM, EVF, EXC, RDS.B, ET, XEL, UIS, XOM, EFOI, EQNR, SLB, IIVI, ARNC, OLN, AMAT, AKAM, SAN, BUD, CSQ, EVV, COP, MMT, PAA, PPL,

Sold Out: TK41, UN, LOW, PRCP,

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) - 364,605 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 93,861 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86% Innovative Solutions and Support Inc (ISSC) - 1,190,653 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,726 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 58,861 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.01%

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.39 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 25,356 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $88.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,982 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.42 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $8.4. The stock is now traded at around $8.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 87,567 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $46.03. The stock is now traded at around $59.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $237.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,077 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 52.49%. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $14.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 305,968 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 34.11%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $35.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 55,690 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 77.72%. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 44,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $107.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,116 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $126.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in Kopin Corp by 48.84%. The purchase prices were between $1.19 and $2.82, with an estimated average price of $1.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 161,975 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.15 and $8.04, with an estimated average price of $6.96.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Perceptron Inc. The sale prices were between $6.83 and $6.99, with an estimated average price of $6.93.