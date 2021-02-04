>
WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys Kinder Morgan Inc, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Tsakos Energy Navigation, Unilever NV

February 04, 2021 | About: KMI -1.47% GSK -0.11% VTRS -0.5% IWP +1.63% IJT +1.62% KOPN +16.81% FEZ +0.33% XLI +1.07% TNP +0.11% KRE +3.18% UL -5.82% SQ +4.29% TK +0.37%

Radnor, PA, based Investment company WealthTrust Axiom LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Kinder Morgan Inc, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF, Tsakos Energy Navigation, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, sells International Business Machines Corp, Tsakos Energy Navigation, Unilever NV, Lowe's Inc, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthTrust Axiom LLC. As of 2020Q4, WealthTrust Axiom LLC owns 236 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WealthTrust Axiom LLC
  1. Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) - 364,605 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 93,861 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
  3. Innovative Solutions and Support Inc (ISSC) - 1,190,653 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,726 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
  5. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 58,861 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.01%
New Purchase: SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.39 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 25,356 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $88.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,982 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.42 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $8.4. The stock is now traded at around $8.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 87,567 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $46.03. The stock is now traded at around $59.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $237.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,077 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 52.49%. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $14.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 305,968 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 34.11%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $35.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 55,690 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 77.72%. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 44,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $107.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,116 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $126.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Kopin Corp (KOPN)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in Kopin Corp by 48.84%. The purchase prices were between $1.19 and $2.82, with an estimated average price of $1.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 161,975 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TK41)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.15 and $8.04, with an estimated average price of $6.96.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36.

Sold Out: Perceptron Inc (PRCP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Perceptron Inc. The sale prices were between $6.83 and $6.99, with an estimated average price of $6.93.



