Compton Capital Management Inc Buys Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Comcast Corp, General Motors Co, Sells Unilever NV, Biogen Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Investment company Compton Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Comcast Corp, General Motors Co, Capital One Financial Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Unilever NV, Biogen Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Prudential Financial Inc, American Airlines Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compton Capital Management Inc . As of 2020Q4, Compton Capital Management Inc owns 152 stocks with a total value of $296 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SWK, CMCSA, GM, COF, EEM, UL, AMAT, CHWY, KOD, IEFA, RACE, WEC, IR, MPC, MA, AMP, ADI, CLNY, CVV, BSQR, NYMT,

SWK, CMCSA, GM, COF, EEM, UL, AMAT, CHWY, KOD, IEFA, RACE, WEC, IR, MPC, MA, AMP, ADI, CLNY, CVV, BSQR, NYMT, Added Positions: BABA, LOW, PFE, LMT, KMB, HD, ABBV, FB, MCD, XLU, AMGN, V, MRK, GS, GILD, GIS, C, CVS, CCI, CRM, BA, MDLZ, DUK, ORCL, ROP, PSX, BSX, BDX,

BABA, LOW, PFE, LMT, KMB, HD, ABBV, FB, MCD, XLU, AMGN, V, MRK, GS, GILD, GIS, C, CVS, CCI, CRM, BA, MDLZ, DUK, ORCL, ROP, PSX, BSX, BDX, Reduced Positions: T, CVX, GOOG, GOOGL, BK, CSCO, PRU, TMO, XOM, AAL, SDY, NKE, MSFT, LITE, EVR, IBM, ALK, BRK.B, CMI, TFC, BXP, WFC, OTIS, BAC, DAL, CARR, GE, SBUX, PNC, EMR, MU, MET, ITW, IBB, WTS, COP, ED, DE, NEE,

T, CVX, GOOG, GOOGL, BK, CSCO, PRU, TMO, XOM, AAL, SDY, NKE, MSFT, LITE, EVR, IBM, ALK, BRK.B, CMI, TFC, BXP, WFC, OTIS, BAC, DAL, CARR, GE, SBUX, PNC, EMR, MU, MET, ITW, IBB, WTS, COP, ED, DE, NEE, Sold Out: UN, BIIB,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 364,303 shares, 16.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 78,248 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,100 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,455 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55% Nike Inc (NKE) - 65,470 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%

Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.56. The stock is now traded at around $175.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 7,352 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $56.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.07 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $85.22. The stock is now traded at around $116.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 30.66%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $262.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 86.96%. The purchase prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.89. The stock is now traded at around $132.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.66.