Birinyi Associates Inc Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, McDonald's Corp, Sells Ulta Beauty Inc, Chevron Corp, Adobe Inc

Westport, CT, based Investment company Birinyi Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, McDonald's Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, Cummins Inc, sells Ulta Beauty Inc, Chevron Corp, Adobe Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birinyi Associates Inc. As of 2020Q4, Birinyi Associates Inc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 443,214 shares, 21.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 87,930 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,966 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 56,602 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,995 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08%

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.84. The stock is now traded at around $239.989000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34. The stock is now traded at around $252.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.91. The stock is now traded at around $337.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $33.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $758.31. The stock is now traded at around $855.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $376.03 and $433.78, with an estimated average price of $392.49. The stock is now traded at around $382.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 107.08%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33. The stock is now traded at around $239.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 15,278 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 79.59%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $240.139100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 17,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 65.15%. The purchase prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.42. The stock is now traded at around $214.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 16,667 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 43.03%. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07. The stock is now traded at around $145.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 17,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $328.71 and $511.66, with an estimated average price of $422.01. The stock is now traded at around $569.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $333.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.38.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in B&G Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $26.23 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.2.