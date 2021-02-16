Invictus RG Buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Micron Technology Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, JD.com Inc

Investment company Invictus RG (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Micron Technology Inc, Nike Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, JD.com Inc, Facebook Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Invictus RG. As of 2020Q4, Invictus RG owns 49 stocks with a total value of $10 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWM, MU, MSFT, AAPL, NVDA, QCOM, QRVO, SBUX, DOCU, DIS, LULU, IIPR, SHOP, CRWD, MDB, EWC, AMAT, SMAR, RCII, PDD, Z, GOOGL, SAM, AVLR, CBRE, TJX, CHDN, SE, ZS, BKNG, FVRR, PD, PENN, SFIX, UBER, PINS, SQ, LRCX, NET, FTCH, MRNA,

IWM, MU, MSFT, AAPL, NVDA, QCOM, QRVO, SBUX, DOCU, DIS, LULU, IIPR, SHOP, CRWD, MDB, EWC, AMAT, SMAR, RCII, PDD, Z, GOOGL, SAM, AVLR, CBRE, TJX, CHDN, SE, ZS, BKNG, FVRR, PD, PENN, SFIX, UBER, PINS, SQ, LRCX, NET, FTCH, MRNA, Added Positions: NKE, EEM,

NKE, EEM, Reduced Positions: AMZN, TMUS, TSM, FEZ, SMG, AMD,

AMZN, TMUS, TSM, FEZ, SMG, AMD, Sold Out: JD, FB, PYPL, BABA, BF.B, FDX, JKS, KGC, TOL, CROX, RH, CVNA,

BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 6,000 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. New Position Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 10,534 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. New Position Nike Inc (NKE) - 4,410 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5780.00% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,399 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,730 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. New Position

Invictus RG initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $225.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.99%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Invictus RG initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.741000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.08%. The holding were 10,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Invictus RG initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.45%. The holding were 2,399 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Invictus RG initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $132.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 3,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Invictus RG initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $610.575900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 721 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Invictus RG initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $146.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 1,908 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Invictus RG added to a holding in Nike Inc by 5780.00%. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $142.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.25%. The holding were 4,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Invictus RG sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6.

Invictus RG sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26.

Invictus RG sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36.

Invictus RG sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Invictus RG sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $69.62 and $81.82, with an estimated average price of $77.23.

Invictus RG sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34.