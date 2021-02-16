Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd Buys Slack Technologies Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inphi Corp, Sells Immunomedics Inc, Wright Medical Group NV, Taubman Centers Inc

Investment company Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Slack Technologies Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inphi Corp, Xilinx Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, sells Immunomedics Inc, Wright Medical Group NV, Taubman Centers Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sabre Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd owns 107 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA) - 1,314,797 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.40% Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 677,181 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.28% Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 1,813,250 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. New Position Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 415,400 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. New Position Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) - 3,098,862 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.09%

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 1,813,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71. The stock is now traded at around $156.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 415,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Inphi Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.36 and $160.98, with an estimated average price of $140.95. The stock is now traded at around $172.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 296,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $142.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 307,519 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $179.57 and $217.03, with an estimated average price of $205.83. The stock is now traded at around $228.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 205,907 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Pluralsight Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $17.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 967,471 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 134.80%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $79.05. The stock is now traded at around $96.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 539,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp by 137.10%. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $23.17, with an estimated average price of $20.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,726,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Navistar International Corp by 173.31%. The purchase prices were between $35.42 and $44.83, with an estimated average price of $43.59. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 795,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Fitbit Inc by 81.83%. The purchase prices were between $6.78 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $7.05. The stock is now traded at around $6.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 4,877,171 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in GrubHub Inc by 83.97%. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $71.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 358,873 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 49.09%. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $175.01, with an estimated average price of $173.42. The stock is now traded at around $176.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 209,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Wright Medical Group NV. The sale prices were between $29.98 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $30.51.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $32.87 and $43, with an estimated average price of $38.76.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in QIWI PLC. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $14.41.