Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC Buys Darling Ingredients Inc, R1 RCM Inc, Primoris Services Corp, Sells Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, DraftKings Inc

Investment company Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Darling Ingredients Inc, R1 RCM Inc, Primoris Services Corp, Perficient Inc, Brooks Automation Inc, sells Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, DraftKings Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold, Vail Resorts Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC owns 173 stocks with a total value of $316 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DAR, RCM, PRIM, PRFT, BRKS, AYI, HASI, MEDP, ACA, FBC, ESI, AN, STL, ROCK, GNRC, MGPI, FCN, MIME, NVEE, DECK, EHTH, ADC, RGEN, LHCG, CRL, DIS, TLS, FSLR, PRG, GRWG, MCD, ELY, APH, CTVA, WELL, SIVB, TEL, STAA, VEEV, GAN, MRVL, QLYS, XOM, ULTA, AMBA, HEI, VTR, CVS, FDX, BBY, FCX, ADBE, BABA, IPV, STIC.U, TRIT, SHAK, OKTA, SHOP, HEAR, SNOW, SPGI, MGNI, EVBG, AWH, SI, EEFT, AVLR, INFU, SPT, IWO, DOMO, BAND, INSG, STIM, ALTG,

ABBV, NOMD, MTZ, MSFT, BC, SQ, PYPL, NUS, COST, GOOG, AZEK, CHGG, TNDM, FB, PFPT, HUBS, BRK.B, SWBI, EPAM, MS, GH, CDNS, AMT, GNMK, IMMR, HAIN, AAPL, CRWD, ON, TTWO, SNAP, ASGN, DE, PLD, APD, Reduced Positions: AMZN, XPO, AXON, ORCL, DEA, IMAX, TTD, PPG, LPX, LCII, STZ, GS, LH, ASPU, JPM, EXAS, DD, TOL, TGT, KRMD, KTOS, DHR, TSM, LPRO, SAM, ATVI, AVB, HZO, RNG, GE, WMT, PLUG, NVDA, DOCU, QCOM, ETSY, CHD, UNH,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,625 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.2% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 34,269 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 75,695 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,509 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,780 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.82 and $58.88, with an estimated average price of $47.95. The stock is now traded at around $69.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 65,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in R1 RCM Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.96 and $24.09, with an estimated average price of $19.92. The stock is now traded at around $30.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 153,689 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Primoris Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.09 and $27.89, with an estimated average price of $23.11. The stock is now traded at around $32.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 128,248 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Perficient Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.42 and $49.1, with an estimated average price of $45.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 72,431 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $75.22, with an estimated average price of $62.58. The stock is now traded at around $85.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 49,719 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.14 and $122.95, with an estimated average price of $107.33. The stock is now traded at around $122.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 26,966 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 80.22%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $106.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 31,622 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 198.89%. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $26.13, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $26.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 66,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in MasTec Inc by 122.15%. The purchase prices were between $42.61 and $70.4, with an estimated average price of $56.33. The stock is now traded at around $84.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,589 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 32.83%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $244.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 17,376 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Brunswick Corp by 65.62%. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $70.71. The stock is now traded at around $90.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 26,019 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 55.09%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87. The stock is now traded at around $358.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,729 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $80.55 and $106.05, with an estimated average price of $91.28.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.86 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $44.29.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $217.24 and $291.44, with an estimated average price of $258.96.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $19.49, with an estimated average price of $16.75.