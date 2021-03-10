ARK Investment Management LLC Buys Teladoc Health Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Slack Technologies Inc, Illumina Inc, Xilinx Inc

Investment company ARK Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Teladoc Health Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Shopify Inc, Tesla Inc, sells Slack Technologies Inc, Illumina Inc, Xilinx Inc, Zscaler Inc, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ARK Investment Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, ARK Investment Management LLC owns 243 stocks with a total value of $37.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BEKE, ZM, RHHBY, REGN, NVSEF, GOOGL, FSLY, BEAM, OPEN, VEEV, PTON, API, NET, SRPT, LGVW, PLTR, MASS, BAINF, RPTX, RAVN, MKTX, MGA, HON, KAKZF, JDHIF, ARKG,
- Added Positions: TDOC, EXAS, PYPL, SHOP, TSLA, ROKU, BIDU, SPOT, TWST, ICE, PSTG, IOVA, TWLO, DOCU, CRSP, TCEHY, SQ, NTDOY, U, PACB, TSM, Z, SE, TREE, VRTX, CDNA, PRLB, TAK, FATE, SPLK, PSNL, BLI, MTLS, CSTL, INCY, IONS, SNPS, IRDM, VCYT, AAPL, TMO, JD, HUYA, ACCD, NNDM, NFLX, CRM, CLLS, SDGR, GBTC, ARCT, BABA, CDXS, MELI, NVDA, FLIR, PHR, TRMB, AQB, ADYYF, GH, TXG, DE, NXPI, GOOG, PD, ADPT, MCRB, SNAP, LSPD, KTOS, WDAY, MPNGF, SI, ADBE, CAT, INTU, KMTUY, WKHS, ZZHGF, AVAV, YAHOF, TEAM, OKTA, SPCE, SURF, PDD, ADYEY, ANSS, SCHW, PSTI, GWRE, TCS, HUBS, NIU, YHEKF, ESLT, ISRG, DCYHF, BYDDY, TTD, ADSK, HDB, ROK, VRSK, NSTG, PINS, DDD, ALGN, GILT, HPQ, ITRN, MSFT, PTC, RDWR, SILC, TARO, TSEM, CELJF, SAUHF, DASTF, PTNR, RNSHF, FRIIF, SLGRF, ALTR, CRWD, MMM, ATI, AME, AUDC, CAMT, CRS, CRNT, CHKP, DD, EMN, FARO, AJRD, GE, HXL, LECO, MDT, MOG.A, NICE, NVMI, NUVA, RADA, SPNS, SYK, TEVA, UCTT, UPS, XRX, SDVKF, PERI, KALU, ALLT, BTAVF, SMAWF, ARKAF, BZQIF, MGDDF, TRYIF, HLTEF, SGLFF, DANE, VLPNF, MTRX, HENOF, HXGBF, KMDA, KDSKF, OERLF, RDHL, EVKIF, CYBR, PYPD, BDGXF, BVXV, URGN, GMDA, FVRR, FATLF, INMD, ARNC, AYLA, ARKK,
- Reduced Positions: WORK, ILMN, XLNX, ZS, NVTA, FB, XONE, SYRS, EDIT, SBHGF, CGEN, WIX, IBKR, NTLA, TER, AMZN, CERS, ONVO, YAHOY, MPNGY, GMOYF, SNOW, SMEGF,
- Sold Out: TWTR, TRU, IPOB, CBMG, ONE, EB,
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 4,134,226 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.50%
- Roku Inc (ROKU) - 5,376,822 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.96%
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) - 10,412,976 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.12%
- Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) - 7,832,332 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 289.13%
- Square Inc (SQ) - 7,082,410 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.48%
ARK Investment Management LLC initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $59 and $75.76, with an estimated average price of $66.53. The stock is now traded at around $53.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 6,638,093 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
ARK Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24. The stock is now traded at around $336.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 955,071 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Roche Holding AG (RHHBY)
ARK Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Roche Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $39.99 and $44.25, with an estimated average price of $42.45. The stock is now traded at around $41.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 5,357,003 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
ARK Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35. The stock is now traded at around $467.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 451,818 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Novartis AG (NVSEF)
ARK Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $77.45 and $94.1, with an estimated average price of $87.37. The stock is now traded at around $84.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,129,945 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
ARK Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2044.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 94,110 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
ARK Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 289.13%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $184.648000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 7,832,332 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
ARK Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 903.87%. The purchase prices were between $99.61 and $142.12, with an estimated average price of $121.18. The stock is now traded at around $127.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 5,312,466 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
ARK Investment Management LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 1047.95%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $242.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 2,584,689 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
ARK Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 255804.79%. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1049.63. The stock is now traded at around $1087.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 481,101 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
ARK Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $668.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 4,134,226 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
ARK Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 35.96%. The purchase prices were between $200 and $360.56, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $356.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 5,376,822 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
ARK Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.74. Sold Out: TransUnion (TRU)
ARK Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $79.15 and $100.97, with an estimated average price of $91.63. Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II (IPOB)
ARK Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $21.02. Sold Out: Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (CBMG)
ARK Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. The sale prices were between $17.15 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $18.22. Sold Out: Eventbrite Inc (EB)
ARK Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Eventbrite Inc. The sale prices were between $9.1 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $14.05. Sold Out: One Software Technologies Ltd (ONE)
ARK Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in One Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $267.3 and $434.9, with an estimated average price of $356.58. Reduced: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
ARK Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 92.12%. The sale prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.06%. ARK Investment Management LLC still held 1,106,491 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
ARK Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Illumina Inc by 94.83%. The sale prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $327.99. The stock is now traded at around $399.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.7%. ARK Investment Management LLC still held 50,585 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
ARK Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 88.89%. The sale prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $118.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. ARK Investment Management LLC still held 205,309 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
ARK Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 95.21%. The sale prices were between $127.76 and $207.47, with an estimated average price of $159.25. The stock is now traded at around $180.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. ARK Investment Management LLC still held 49,382 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: The ExOne Co (XONE)
ARK Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in The ExOne Co by 41.54%. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $11.38. The stock is now traded at around $32.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. ARK Investment Management LLC still held 2,375,334 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: SBI Holdings Inc (SBHGF)
ARK Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in SBI Holdings Inc by 94.66%. The sale prices were between $22.56 and $29.1, with an estimated average price of $25.7. The stock is now traded at around $28.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. ARK Investment Management LLC still held 23,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.
