ARK Investment Management LLC Buys Teladoc Health Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Slack Technologies Inc, Illumina Inc, Xilinx Inc

Investment company ARK Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Teladoc Health Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Shopify Inc, Tesla Inc, sells Slack Technologies Inc, Illumina Inc, Xilinx Inc, Zscaler Inc, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ARK Investment Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, ARK Investment Management LLC owns 243 stocks with a total value of $37.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BEKE, ZM, RHHBY, REGN, NVSEF, GOOGL, FSLY, BEAM, OPEN, VEEV, PTON, API, NET, SRPT, LGVW, PLTR, MASS, BAINF, RPTX, RAVN, MKTX, MGA, HON, KAKZF, JDHIF, ARKG,

BEKE, ZM, RHHBY, REGN, NVSEF, GOOGL, FSLY, BEAM, OPEN, VEEV, PTON, API, NET, SRPT, LGVW, PLTR, MASS, BAINF, RPTX, RAVN, MKTX, MGA, HON, KAKZF, JDHIF, ARKG, Added Positions: TDOC, EXAS, PYPL, SHOP, TSLA, ROKU, BIDU, SPOT, TWST, ICE, PSTG, IOVA, TWLO, DOCU, CRSP, TCEHY, SQ, NTDOY, U, PACB, TSM, Z, SE, TREE, VRTX, CDNA, PRLB, TAK, FATE, SPLK, PSNL, BLI, MTLS, CSTL, INCY, IONS, SNPS, IRDM, VCYT, AAPL, TMO, JD, HUYA, ACCD, NNDM, NFLX, CRM, CLLS, SDGR, GBTC, ARCT, BABA, CDXS, MELI, NVDA, FLIR, PHR, TRMB, AQB, ADYYF, GH, TXG, DE, NXPI, GOOG, PD, ADPT, MCRB, SNAP, LSPD, KTOS, WDAY, MPNGF, SI, ADBE, CAT, INTU, KMTUY, WKHS, ZZHGF, AVAV, YAHOF, TEAM, OKTA, SPCE, SURF, PDD, ADYEY, ANSS, SCHW, PSTI, GWRE, TCS, HUBS, NIU, YHEKF, ESLT, ISRG, DCYHF, BYDDY, TTD, ADSK, HDB, ROK, VRSK, NSTG, PINS, DDD, ALGN, GILT, HPQ, ITRN, MSFT, PTC, RDWR, SILC, TARO, TSEM, CELJF, SAUHF, DASTF, PTNR, RNSHF, FRIIF, SLGRF, ALTR, CRWD, MMM, ATI, AME, AUDC, CAMT, CRS, CRNT, CHKP, DD, EMN, FARO, AJRD, GE, HXL, LECO, MDT, MOG.A, NICE, NVMI, NUVA, RADA, SPNS, SYK, TEVA, UCTT, UPS, XRX, SDVKF, PERI, KALU, ALLT, BTAVF, SMAWF, ARKAF, BZQIF, MGDDF, TRYIF, HLTEF, SGLFF, DANE, VLPNF, MTRX, HENOF, HXGBF, KMDA, KDSKF, OERLF, RDHL, EVKIF, CYBR, PYPD, BDGXF, BVXV, URGN, GMDA, FVRR, FATLF, INMD, ARNC, AYLA, ARKK,

TDOC, EXAS, PYPL, SHOP, TSLA, ROKU, BIDU, SPOT, TWST, ICE, PSTG, IOVA, TWLO, DOCU, CRSP, TCEHY, SQ, NTDOY, U, PACB, TSM, Z, SE, TREE, VRTX, CDNA, PRLB, TAK, FATE, SPLK, PSNL, BLI, MTLS, CSTL, INCY, IONS, SNPS, IRDM, VCYT, AAPL, TMO, JD, HUYA, ACCD, NNDM, NFLX, CRM, CLLS, SDGR, GBTC, ARCT, BABA, CDXS, MELI, NVDA, FLIR, PHR, TRMB, AQB, ADYYF, GH, TXG, DE, NXPI, GOOG, PD, ADPT, MCRB, SNAP, LSPD, KTOS, WDAY, MPNGF, SI, ADBE, CAT, INTU, KMTUY, WKHS, ZZHGF, AVAV, YAHOF, TEAM, OKTA, SPCE, SURF, PDD, ADYEY, ANSS, SCHW, PSTI, GWRE, TCS, HUBS, NIU, YHEKF, ESLT, ISRG, DCYHF, BYDDY, TTD, ADSK, HDB, ROK, VRSK, NSTG, PINS, DDD, ALGN, GILT, HPQ, ITRN, MSFT, PTC, RDWR, SILC, TARO, TSEM, CELJF, SAUHF, DASTF, PTNR, RNSHF, FRIIF, SLGRF, ALTR, CRWD, MMM, ATI, AME, AUDC, CAMT, CRS, CRNT, CHKP, DD, EMN, FARO, AJRD, GE, HXL, LECO, MDT, MOG.A, NICE, NVMI, NUVA, RADA, SPNS, SYK, TEVA, UCTT, UPS, XRX, SDVKF, PERI, KALU, ALLT, BTAVF, SMAWF, ARKAF, BZQIF, MGDDF, TRYIF, HLTEF, SGLFF, DANE, VLPNF, MTRX, HENOF, HXGBF, KMDA, KDSKF, OERLF, RDHL, EVKIF, CYBR, PYPD, BDGXF, BVXV, URGN, GMDA, FVRR, FATLF, INMD, ARNC, AYLA, ARKK, Reduced Positions: WORK, ILMN, XLNX, ZS, NVTA, FB, XONE, SYRS, EDIT, SBHGF, CGEN, WIX, IBKR, NTLA, TER, AMZN, CERS, ONVO, YAHOY, MPNGY, GMOYF, SNOW, SMEGF,

WORK, ILMN, XLNX, ZS, NVTA, FB, XONE, SYRS, EDIT, SBHGF, CGEN, WIX, IBKR, NTLA, TER, AMZN, CERS, ONVO, YAHOY, MPNGY, GMOYF, SNOW, SMEGF, Sold Out: TWTR, TRU, IPOB, CBMG, ONE, EB,