Means Investment Co., Inc. Buys Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, DexCom Inc

Investment company Means Investment Co., Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Tesla Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Zillow Group Inc, sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, DexCom Inc, RH, Sunrun Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Means Investment Co., Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Means Investment Co., Inc. owns 188 stocks with a total value of $437 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MGV, ZG, ROBO, FVRR, CI, SYY, KHC, VXX, SOLO,

MGV, ZG, ROBO, FVRR, CI, SYY, KHC, VXX, SOLO, Added Positions: EEM, TSLA, PLTR, IHI, SNOW, BA, ARKG, FB, IJR, BABA, V, GOOG, DKNG, MINT, DIS, CVX, BLK, MCD, MDT, JBLU, NKE, NOC, CRM, EES, STAG, DM, NOW, SBUX, IBB, WMT, UNH, TD, PFE, LOW, LMT, JNJ, IPAY, CAT, XHE, BX, EFG, MDY, QQQ, USMV, MRNA, SQ, MMM, NVDA, IBM, F, LLY, DE, COP, BIDU,

EEM, TSLA, PLTR, IHI, SNOW, BA, ARKG, FB, IJR, BABA, V, GOOG, DKNG, MINT, DIS, CVX, BLK, MCD, MDT, JBLU, NKE, NOC, CRM, EES, STAG, DM, NOW, SBUX, IBB, WMT, UNH, TD, PFE, LOW, LMT, JNJ, IPAY, CAT, XHE, BX, EFG, MDY, QQQ, USMV, MRNA, SQ, MMM, NVDA, IBM, F, LLY, DE, COP, BIDU, Reduced Positions: MGK, BRK.A, RH, PM, CSCO, BMY, T, CRWD, VNLA, INTC, PDI, XOM, SGH, MO, DOCU, HDV, SO, NVS, MGM, NFLX, MU, MDLZ, IDXX, CMCSA, BHB, BP, ADBE, QCOM, TT, TXN, MA, GSK, GILD, CAC, ARWR, AMGN,

MGK, BRK.A, RH, PM, CSCO, BMY, T, CRWD, VNLA, INTC, PDI, XOM, SGH, MO, DOCU, HDV, SO, NVS, MGM, NFLX, MU, MDLZ, IDXX, CMCSA, BHB, BP, ADBE, QCOM, TT, TXN, MA, GSK, GILD, CAC, ARWR, AMGN, Sold Out: DXCM, RUN, DHR, TROW, NVTA, ARKK, CQQQ,

For the details of MEANS INVESTMENT CO., INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/means+investment+co.%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 451,226 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 162,698 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,328 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 103,965 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 75,542 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.33 and $95.86, with an estimated average price of $90.51. The stock is now traded at around $96.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 102,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $137.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $71.55, with an estimated average price of $65.78. The stock is now traded at around $65.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $192.77 and $323.1, with an estimated average price of $246.34. The stock is now traded at around $217.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $79.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $243.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1431.71%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 129,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 304.30%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $691.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 191.38%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 33,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 26.44%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $232.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 37.03%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $259.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 30.71%. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $62.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07.

Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72.

Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.

Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $79.33 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $92.78.

Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56.

Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.