Private Advisory Group LLC Buys Target Corp, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, International Business Machines Corp, Sells Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Masco Corp

Redmond, WA, based Investment company Private Advisory Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Target Corp, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, International Business Machines Corp, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Masco Corp, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Advisory Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Private Advisory Group LLC owns 107 stocks with a total value of $326 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TGT, IBM, RSP, FMHI, WFC, AMAT, VG, FTSL, FMB, XLK, XLB, XLC, MOS, NXPI, DAR, O, TPX, ALLY, MTZ, MTUM, USFD, OZK, AGCO, LB, ABCB, AMKR, KRE, FXO, FXN, QTEC, NEE, DE, PBS, EXPE, CAT, DBO, DBC, JQC, RCS,

TGT, IBM, RSP, FMHI, WFC, AMAT, VG, FTSL, FMB, XLK, XLB, XLC, MOS, NXPI, DAR, O, TPX, ALLY, MTZ, MTUM, USFD, OZK, AGCO, LB, ABCB, AMKR, KRE, FXO, FXN, QTEC, NEE, DE, PBS, EXPE, CAT, DBO, DBC, JQC, RCS, Added Positions: QQEW, IJR, SPSB, BSV, COST, IVW, HD, VGSH, IVV, AMZN, AAPL, VOO, PFF, BABA, TMUS, IBND, VTV, PG, MSFT, NVDA, VNQ, AMD, FLOT, UNH, UNP, PFE, EMLP, BRK.B, TIP, MAR, ADM, VZ, RTX, XLI, VYM, GOOGL, MET, V, URI, CHDN, SIVB, DECK, TKR,

QQEW, IJR, SPSB, BSV, COST, IVW, HD, VGSH, IVV, AMZN, AAPL, VOO, PFF, BABA, TMUS, IBND, VTV, PG, MSFT, NVDA, VNQ, AMD, FLOT, UNH, UNP, PFE, EMLP, BRK.B, TIP, MAR, ADM, VZ, RTX, XLI, VYM, GOOGL, MET, V, URI, CHDN, SIVB, DECK, TKR, Reduced Positions: DWAS, FB, BND, VCSH, FV, MRK, BSJL, LQD, GOOG, DIS, JPM, TSLA, IJT, PFGC, RCL, CMA, BIL, SAIA, NKE, FTCS, DRI, INTC,

DWAS, FB, BND, VCSH, FV, MRK, BSJL, LQD, GOOG, DIS, JPM, TSLA, IJT, PFGC, RCL, CMA, BIL, SAIA, NKE, FTCS, DRI, INTC, Sold Out: QQQ, MAS, QCLN, FXL, XLU, SHY, PSP, FIXD, RPD, TLH, ICVT, BWX, CMG, ENTG, BHF, ROK, PCTY, STOR, HOG, MORN, CLGX, GNRC, WHR, TTEK, KNSL, QCOM, FTSM,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,895 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 168,541 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 87,263 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,790 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 36,865 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.25%

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $203.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 49,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $135.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 34,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $144.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 25,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.2 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.15. The stock is now traded at around $54.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 45,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $40.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 63,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $139.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 15,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 761.97%. The purchase prices were between $97.29 and $108.52, with an estimated average price of $103.05. The stock is now traded at around $106.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 55,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 95.98%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 74,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 131.54%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 135,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 49.83%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 78,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 29.74%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $361.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 26,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.84%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 161,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Masco Corp. The sale prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82.

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77.

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $124.89, with an estimated average price of $115.27.

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 78.44%. The sale prices were between $74.1 and $95.23, with an estimated average price of $85.89. The stock is now traded at around $86.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.84%. Private Advisory Group LLC still held 18,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 58.52%. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Private Advisory Group LLC still held 8,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.