Arvest Trust Co Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Sells S&P MidCap 400 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

April 13, 2021 | About: RSP -0.17% GEM +0.43% FEP +1.25% EMLP +0.52% VEA +0.68% TXN -0.62% GSLC +0.35% INDA +0.7% IEFA +0.58% PNC -1.76% AMAT +0.07% F -1.45%

Dewey, OK, based Investment company Arvest Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, sells S&P MidCap 400 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arvest Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Arvest Trust Co owns 119 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arvest Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arvest+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Arvest Trust Co
  1. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 2,480,923 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28%
  2. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 316,822 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.88%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 414,590 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.39%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 187,075 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.79%
  5. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,085,010 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
New Purchase: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

Arvest Trust Co initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $82.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 231,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Arvest Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $40.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 152,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Arvest Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 44,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Arvest Trust Co initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $177.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Arvest Trust Co initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $135.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Arvest Trust Co initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Arvest Trust Co added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1006.24%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $145.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 167,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E (GEM)

Arvest Trust Co added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E by 228.08%. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $40.09. The stock is now traded at around $39.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 752,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FEP)

Arvest Trust Co added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH by 158.10%. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $40.9, with an estimated average price of $39.62. The stock is now traded at around $42.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 593,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP)

Arvest Trust Co added to a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F by 32.59%. The purchase prices were between $20.4 and $23.04, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $23.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,122,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Arvest Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 564.65%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 97,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Arvest Trust Co added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 201.33%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $191.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Murphy Oil Corp (MUR)

Arvest Trust Co sold out a holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $12.1 and $20.22, with an estimated average price of $15.62.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Arvest Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.

Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Arvest Trust Co sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Arvest Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92.

Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Arvest Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Arvest Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of Arvest Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Arvest Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Arvest Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Arvest Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Arvest Trust Co keeps buying

