Fruth Investment Management Buys United States Steel Corp, Viatris Inc, Nutrien, Sells Viatris Inc, Marine Petroleum Trust

Houston, TX, based Investment company Fruth Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys United States Steel Corp, Viatris Inc, Nutrien, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, CarMax Inc, sells Viatris Inc, Marine Petroleum Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fruth Investment Management. As of 2021Q1, Fruth Investment Management owns 222 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: X, VTRS, KMX, MDP, FANG, COG, WRI, FITB, K, KR, IMO, PRK, PXD, RL, OVV, CR, CME,

X, VTRS, KMX, MDP, FANG, COG, WRI, FITB, K, KR, IMO, PRK, PXD, RL, OVV, CR, CME, Added Positions: NTR, CLF, CMA, MOS, TMST, AU, GOLD, CMC, NEE, IAG, PAAS, RIG, KOS, OGS,

NTR, CLF, CMA, MOS, TMST, AU, GOLD, CMC, NEE, IAG, PAAS, RIG, KOS, OGS, Reduced Positions: MA, TSCO, CPK, CTAS, BR, GPS, IBM, SYY, EMR, JNJ, DOW, COST, DIS, CVX, CASY, BF.B, MKC, SON, ABT, LOW, MSA, PNC, IFF, PH, SLB, SWK, VLO, MPC, M, NGVT, DOV, COP, KO, BMY, CTVA, AMAT, AIT, ADI, MMM, MATX, OTIS, RTX, WFC, PSX, CDK, PAG, STLD, MRO, INTC, HAL, GT, GPC, F, FOE, ENB, D, BP, ATI,

MA, TSCO, CPK, CTAS, BR, GPS, IBM, SYY, EMR, JNJ, DOW, COST, DIS, CVX, CASY, BF.B, MKC, SON, ABT, LOW, MSA, PNC, IFF, PH, SLB, SWK, VLO, MPC, M, NGVT, DOV, COP, KO, BMY, CTVA, AMAT, AIT, ADI, MMM, MATX, OTIS, RTX, WFC, PSX, CDK, PAG, STLD, MRO, INTC, HAL, GT, GPC, F, FOE, ENB, D, BP, ATI, Sold Out: VIA, MARPS,

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 85,679 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Linde PLC (LIN) - 30,798 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW) - 20,497 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 22,981 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 38,272 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $22.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 23,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 37,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78. The stock is now traded at around $129.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Meredith Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.93 and $36.96, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $30.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.41. The stock is now traded at around $16.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $80.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fruth Investment Management added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 87.56%. The purchase prices were between $49.17 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $54.42. The stock is now traded at around $56.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fruth Investment Management added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 78.80%. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $18.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 42,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fruth Investment Management added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $33.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in Marine Petroleum Trust. The sale prices were between $3.67 and $8.98, with an estimated average price of $4.99.