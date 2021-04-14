>
Fruth Investment Management Buys United States Steel Corp, Viatris Inc, Nutrien, Sells Viatris Inc, Marine Petroleum Trust

April 14, 2021 | About: NTR +4.29% CLF +6.14% MOS +3.35% X +7.27% VTRS +1.85% KMX -0.41% MDP +4.8% COG +1.32% FANG +6.05% VIA +0% MARPS +1.34%

Houston, TX, based Investment company Fruth Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys United States Steel Corp, Viatris Inc, Nutrien, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, CarMax Inc, sells Viatris Inc, Marine Petroleum Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fruth Investment Management. As of 2021Q1, Fruth Investment Management owns 222 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fruth Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fruth+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fruth Investment Management
  1. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 85,679 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
  2. Linde PLC (LIN) - 30,798 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
  3. W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW) - 20,497 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 22,981 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  5. Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 38,272 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
New Purchase: United States Steel Corp (X)

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $22.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 23,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 37,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78. The stock is now traded at around $129.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Meredith Corp (MDP)

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Meredith Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.93 and $36.96, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $30.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.41. The stock is now traded at around $16.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $80.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Fruth Investment Management added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 87.56%. The purchase prices were between $49.17 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $54.42. The stock is now traded at around $56.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Fruth Investment Management added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 78.80%. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $18.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 42,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Fruth Investment Management added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $33.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS)

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in Marine Petroleum Trust. The sale prices were between $3.67 and $8.98, with an estimated average price of $4.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fruth Investment Management. Also check out:

