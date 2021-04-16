>
Adirondack Trust Co Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Snap-on Inc, Arrow Financial Corp, DTE Energy Co

April 16, 2021 | About: IWF +0.08% IJH +0.49% CVX -0.44% EFA +0.53% IWO -0.4% AMAT -0.49% TFI -0.06% IVV +0.24% SCHP -0.06% SPIP -0.02% OCSL +0.91% SC +1.24%

Saratoga Springs, NY, based Investment company Adirondack Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Chevron Corp, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, sells Snap-on Inc, Arrow Financial Corp, DTE Energy Co, D.R. Horton Inc, eBay Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adirondack Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Adirondack Trust Co owns 386 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ADIRONDACK TRUST CO
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 47,990 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,637 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
  3. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 55,660 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  4. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 13,674 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,146 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.991300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.621200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.1 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.749900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL)

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.56 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $6. The stock is now traded at around $6.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $101.930100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 153.77%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $260.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 277.67%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $270.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 29.83%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.78%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.137500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 304.35%. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $304.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 79.30%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $133.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $17.35 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $20.91.

Sold Out: Yellow Corp (YELL)

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Yellow Corp. The sale prices were between $4.4 and $9.71, with an estimated average price of $6.45.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $23.9.



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)