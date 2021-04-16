Adirondack Trust Co Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Snap-on Inc, Arrow Financial Corp, DTE Energy Co

Saratoga Springs, NY, based Investment company Adirondack Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Chevron Corp, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, sells Snap-on Inc, Arrow Financial Corp, DTE Energy Co, D.R. Horton Inc, eBay Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adirondack Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Adirondack Trust Co owns 386 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TFI, IVV, SCHP, SPIP, VTEB, ICF, IEMG, OCSL, CARG, SCHA, FNDF, FNDA, FNDX, AEG, VSS, EMLC, TOT, VB, SCHH, SCHF, FNDE, PXH, GME,

TFI, IVV, SCHP, SPIP, VTEB, ICF, IEMG, OCSL, CARG, SCHA, FNDF, FNDA, FNDX, AEG, VSS, EMLC, TOT, VB, SCHH, SCHF, FNDE, PXH, GME, Added Positions: IWF, SPY, AGG, IJH, CVX, EFA, IWO, AMZN, AMAT, JPM, APD, JNJ, AMT, NFLX, UNH, AMD, LMT, VTWO, BRK.B, NEE, T, AAPL, FB, HD, VZ, MCD, CAT, C, DHR, MSFT, PSX, VLO, CSCO, GD, HON, NVDA, PFE, TSLA, WMT, ATVI, AMGN, BAC, BLK, BMY, MRK, NOC, ORCL, PEP, PG, CRM, ABBV, ADBE, CVS, CMCSA, LLY, MET, MS, TGT, ACN, KO, DIS, FDX, INTC, QCOM, REGN, V, IBM, NKE, COST, ITW, KMB, UNP, FVRR, AXON, CLX, CMI, DE, DUK, EPD, XOM, GE, NVTA, IAU, IWR, IWD, LOW, NUE, PPL, SDY, SO, MMM, BSV, BND, WHR, WIX, AWK, APPN, DOW, ETSY, QCLN, FE, FLGT, HUBS, ICLN, NIO, NKLA, ROKU, RDS.A, TMUS, UPS,

IWF, SPY, AGG, IJH, CVX, EFA, IWO, AMZN, AMAT, JPM, APD, JNJ, AMT, NFLX, UNH, AMD, LMT, VTWO, BRK.B, NEE, T, AAPL, FB, HD, VZ, MCD, CAT, C, DHR, MSFT, PSX, VLO, CSCO, GD, HON, NVDA, PFE, TSLA, WMT, ATVI, AMGN, BAC, BLK, BMY, MRK, NOC, ORCL, PEP, PG, CRM, ABBV, ADBE, CVS, CMCSA, LLY, MET, MS, TGT, ACN, KO, DIS, FDX, INTC, QCOM, REGN, V, IBM, NKE, COST, ITW, KMB, UNP, FVRR, AXON, CLX, CMI, DE, DUK, EPD, XOM, GE, NVTA, IAU, IWR, IWD, LOW, NUE, PPL, SDY, SO, MMM, BSV, BND, WHR, WIX, AWK, APPN, DOW, ETSY, QCLN, FE, FLGT, HUBS, ICLN, NIO, NKLA, ROKU, RDS.A, TMUS, UPS, Reduced Positions: SNA, AROW, SBUX, EMR, AXP, BA, CARR, GLW, DTE, D, SRE, OTIS, VWO, TRV, TD, MDLZ, GIS, EBAY, DAL, DHI, BK,

SNA, AROW, SBUX, EMR, AXP, BA, CARR, GLW, DTE, D, SRE, OTIS, VWO, TRV, TD, MDLZ, GIS, EBAY, DAL, DHI, BK, Sold Out: EV, UAA, XRX, YELL,

For the details of ADIRONDACK TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adirondack+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 47,990 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,637 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 55,660 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 13,674 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,146 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.991300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.621200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.1 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.749900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.56 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $6. The stock is now traded at around $6.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $101.930100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 153.77%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $260.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 277.67%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $270.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 29.83%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.78%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.137500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 304.35%. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $304.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 79.30%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $133.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $17.35 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $20.91.

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Yellow Corp. The sale prices were between $4.4 and $9.71, with an estimated average price of $6.45.

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $23.9.