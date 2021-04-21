Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Paychex Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Comcast Corp

Investment company Independence Bank of Kentucky (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Paychex Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Comcast Corp, Ecolab Inc, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independence Bank of Kentucky. As of 2021Q1, Independence Bank of Kentucky owns 369 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,046 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 18,222 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.30% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,787 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.63% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 35,895 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 63,606 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.09%

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $19.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $45.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $72.31, with an estimated average price of $56.23. The stock is now traded at around $38.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $18 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $25.24. The stock is now traded at around $34.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.11 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $166.69. The stock is now traded at around $201.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.27 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.52. The stock is now traded at around $33.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 50.30%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 18,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 119.95%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 66,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.09%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 63,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 31.78%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $168.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 20,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 114.94%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 26,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 91.78%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in Parsons Corp. The sale prices were between $34.89 and $40.44, with an estimated average price of $37.85.

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32.

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26.