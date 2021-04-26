>
TFG Advisers LLC Buys WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , Prudential Financial Inc, TopBuild Corp, Sells Blink Charging Co, VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

April 26, 2021 | About: DNL +0.96% VB +1.71% VO +1.36% BSV -0.01% VCSH +0.04% BLK +2.24% PRU +1.82% BLD +1.06% SYLD +2.34% VOT +1.57% TRGP +3.57% MAR +1.17% B +1.48%

Investment company TFG Advisers LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , Prudential Financial Inc, TopBuild Corp, Targa Resources Corp, Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, sells Blink Charging Co, VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TFG Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q1, TFG Advisers LLC owns 185 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of TFG Advisers LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,727 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,142 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,787 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
  4. Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 28,253 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 32,727 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.78%
New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $98.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TopBuild Corp (BLD)

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in TopBuild Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.59 and $223.4, with an estimated average price of $203.51. The stock is now traded at around $225.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $61.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76. The stock is now traded at around $228.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $33.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $148.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 79.70%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.62, with an estimated average price of $78.03. The stock is now traded at around $81.174000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $222.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $232.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.87%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $813.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Blink Charging Co (BLNK)

TFG Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Blink Charging Co. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $60.72, with an estimated average price of $43.7.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM)

TFG Advisers LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $50.88 and $52.19, with an estimated average price of $51.52.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

TFG Advisers LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

TFG Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)

TFG Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

TFG Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94.



