TFG Advisers LLC Buys WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , Prudential Financial Inc, TopBuild Corp, Sells Blink Charging Co, VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Investment company TFG Advisers LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , Prudential Financial Inc, TopBuild Corp, Targa Resources Corp, Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, sells Blink Charging Co, VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TFG Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q1, TFG Advisers LLC owns 185 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PRU, BLD, TRGP, SYLD, VOT, GE, MAR, HLT, VMC,

PRU, BLD, TRGP, SYLD, VOT, GE, MAR, HLT, VMC, Added Positions: DNL, VB, VO, MSFT, UNH, ANGL, AMZN, PEP, SPEM, PFF, JNJ, BSV, FAX, VCSH, BLK, MMM, LULU, DIS, WMT, V, UPS, ABBV, ABT, PG, NFLX, VBK, ACN, BOND, HYS, IJK, IWR, OEF, SPLG, AGG, PHT, FB, PANW, DPZ, CRM, LIN, FORTY, LMT, VTI, CSX, DCI, FAST, GIS, IBM, PCEF, MINT, IWS, NP, PH, GLD, PSA, SCL, CHY, PTY,

DNL, VB, VO, MSFT, UNH, ANGL, AMZN, PEP, SPEM, PFF, JNJ, BSV, FAX, VCSH, BLK, MMM, LULU, DIS, WMT, V, UPS, ABBV, ABT, PG, NFLX, VBK, ACN, BOND, HYS, IJK, IWR, OEF, SPLG, AGG, PHT, FB, PANW, DPZ, CRM, LIN, FORTY, LMT, VTI, CSX, DCI, FAST, GIS, IBM, PCEF, MINT, IWS, NP, PH, GLD, PSA, SCL, CHY, PTY, Reduced Positions: JPM, ADP, AMT, D, UNP, CWB, NKE, ED, FDN, MCD, FXL, MA, CMI, DFE, CSQ, AWK, PYPL, IEF, DEM, GOOGL, HON, VFC, HACK, MCHP, WPC, COST, TROW, LMBS, CSCO, CVX, FBT, CAT, WTRG, DES, KMI, SBUX, SYK, SWKS, LQD, NVDA, INTC, VYM, VWO, PCY, IDV, VIG, VGK, PID, DON, SDIV, VBR, FXH, FVD, XYL, AEP, CNI, KO, BNDX, RTX, LHX, FDX, QCOM, DEO, DUK, SPLV, GPC, SDY, IJH, SPY, CB, ITW, FXO, O, TD, RNP, PM, ZTS, IVV, XOM, PPG, TEI, RCS, CVS,

JPM, ADP, AMT, D, UNP, CWB, NKE, ED, FDN, MCD, FXL, MA, CMI, DFE, CSQ, AWK, PYPL, IEF, DEM, GOOGL, HON, VFC, HACK, MCHP, WPC, COST, TROW, LMBS, CSCO, CVX, FBT, CAT, WTRG, DES, KMI, SBUX, SYK, SWKS, LQD, NVDA, INTC, VYM, VWO, PCY, IDV, VIG, VGK, PID, DON, SDIV, VBR, FXH, FVD, XYL, AEP, CNI, KO, BNDX, RTX, LHX, FDX, QCOM, DEO, DUK, SPLV, GPC, SDY, IJH, SPY, CB, ITW, FXO, O, TD, RNP, PM, ZTS, IVV, XOM, PPG, TEI, RCS, CVS, Sold Out: BLNK, ITM, BMY, QQQ, DHR, VT,

For the details of TFG Advisers LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tfg+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,727 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,142 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,787 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 28,253 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 32,727 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.78%

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $98.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in TopBuild Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.59 and $223.4, with an estimated average price of $203.51. The stock is now traded at around $225.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $61.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76. The stock is now traded at around $228.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $33.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $148.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 79.70%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.62, with an estimated average price of $78.03. The stock is now traded at around $81.174000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $222.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $232.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.87%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $813.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TFG Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Blink Charging Co. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $60.72, with an estimated average price of $43.7.

TFG Advisers LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $50.88 and $52.19, with an estimated average price of $51.52.

TFG Advisers LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

TFG Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

TFG Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.

TFG Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94.