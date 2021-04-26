>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC Buys Match Group Inc, Comcast Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells Cigna Corp, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc

April 26, 2021 | About: MTCH +3.85% CMCSA -0.02% IAC +2.89% VOOG +1.39% VGT +1.46% VUG +1.51% CABO -0.34% SMH +2.3% EPD +1.17% CSX +1.27% DBL +0.36% T +0.13%

New York, NY, based Investment company Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Match Group Inc, Comcast Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, sells Cigna Corp, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC. As of 2021Q1, Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC owns 265 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/joel+isaacson+%26+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC
  1. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 1,843,331 shares, 19.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 867,635 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 290,841 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 281,228 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 386,080 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
New Purchase: Cable One Inc (CABO)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in Cable One Inc. The purchase prices were between $1746.06 and $2152.22, with an estimated average price of $1955.72. The stock is now traded at around $1846.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $249.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $103.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.04 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $19.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $188.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 41.35%. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $149.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 107,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 349.52%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 87,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.20%. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $250.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 49,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.91%. The purchase prices were between $221.32 and $242.24, with an estimated average price of $232.86. The stock is now traded at around $251.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 195.68%. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $384.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.89%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $276.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $27.79 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $31.34.

Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65.

Sold Out: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC. Also check out:

1. Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)