Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC Buys Match Group Inc, Comcast Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells Cigna Corp, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Match Group Inc, Comcast Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, sells Cigna Corp, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC. As of 2021Q1, Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC owns 265 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 1,843,331 shares, 19.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 867,635 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 290,841 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 281,228 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 386,080 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in Cable One Inc. The purchase prices were between $1746.06 and $2152.22, with an estimated average price of $1955.72. The stock is now traded at around $1846.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $249.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $103.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.04 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $19.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $188.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 41.35%. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $149.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 107,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 349.52%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 87,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.20%. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $250.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 49,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.91%. The purchase prices were between $221.32 and $242.24, with an estimated average price of $232.86. The stock is now traded at around $251.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 195.68%. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $384.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.89%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $276.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $27.79 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $31.34.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.