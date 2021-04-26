Bank Hapoalim Bm Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

Tel Aviv, L3, based Investment company Bank Hapoalim Bm (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, sells iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Hapoalim Bm. As of 2021Q1, Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 220 stocks with a total value of $768 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IVV, ITOT, SPMD, SCHV, AMZN, AAPL, SCHX, QCLN, KRE, BIDU, BRK.B, ADSK, VEEV, ABNB, KBA, BAC, MCFE, MSCI, ARRY, ABT, LYFT, TEVA, IBUY, AMD, UBER, LMT, VWOB, BA, T, NSC, VLO, AXP, ARKK, CHIQ, PEP, VGIT, PG, TSM, VTV, SDY, AMAT, KBE, FCX, LRCX, ORCL, LYG,

ACWI, VEA, VT, MDY, DIS, SPY, ICLN, AAXJ, XLV, WFC, FB, NVDA, KWEB, XLF, SOXX, BABA, SPIB, LQD, VCIT, MSFT, FINX, EPD, BX, KKR, MU, GOOG, U, MELI, EEM, BKLN, VNQ, MRK, GE, PSX, GOOGL, JPM, VCSH, PYPL, EPAM, TWTR, TAN, XAR, PTH, PLTR, FIVG, EWY, EIDO, CWB, IGSB, TMO, MS, CVS, HYG, FLOT, BMY, SNOW, SONY, JNJ, C, Reduced Positions: IHI, XHE, XLE, KBWB, FIW, ESGD, CHKP, CIBR, DIA, URTH, SEDG, WMT, PFE, ZS, VMW, CRM, XLI, ASHR, VHT, WIX, QQQ, DOCU, IGV, UNH, NFLX, IHF, ATVI, ITB, XLK, XLY, IWM, BYND, CQQQ, URGN, EWT, ASML, LLY, SHY, WDAY, GLD, SPLK, FDN, V, KLAC, CCL, UNP, XLC, VIS, ERIC, IEI, TME, CSCO, ADBE, SQ, SBUX, JETS, VGT, IGIB, AX, PNQI, CAT, QTEC, VGK, HDV, VIG, GD, VOO, BLK, NIO, NKE, PANW, NOW, QCOM, MA, TGT, XPH, NEE, USMV, ITA, CS, HACK, LHX, BOTZ, LOW, MCD, OKTA, NOK, JD, BKNG, UPS,

For the details of BANK HAPOALIM BM's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+hapoalim+bm/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 425,177 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.53% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 371,574 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.07% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 720,322 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 129.77% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 74,886 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.66% KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) - 294,483 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39%

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 157,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78. The stock is now traded at around $48.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 313,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 217,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3340.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 3,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 86,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 127.53%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $99.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 425,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 129.77%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 720,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 113.07%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 371,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 120.69%. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $500.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 1123.13%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $183.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 36,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 22.66%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 74,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF. The sale prices were between $164.9 and $181.32, with an estimated average price of $175.16.

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $82.43 and $130.76, with an estimated average price of $114.67.

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07.