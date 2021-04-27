Logo
United Asset Strategies, Inc. Buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Mondelez International Inc, Invitation Homes Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Garden City, NY, based Investment company United Asset Strategies, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, American Tower Corp, Amazon.com Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Mondelez International Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Asset Strategies, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, United Asset Strategies, Inc. owns 205 stocks with a total value of $673 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of United Asset Strategies, ' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/united+asset+strategies%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of United Asset Strategies, Inc.
  1. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 183,457 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 96,463 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,684 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.76%
  4. Dollar General Corp (DG) - 77,483 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.25%
  5. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 115,292 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.64%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.108100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 544,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $42.96. The stock is now traded at around $46.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 243,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $41.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 253,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $253.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 37,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $57.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 26,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6. The stock is now traded at around $200.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.76%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3419.258800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 6,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 58.25%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $213.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 77,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 493.96%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $101.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 49,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 140.87%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $23.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 140,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 64.06%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $111.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 40,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Linde PLC (LIN)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Linde PLC by 116.33%. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $289.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.

Sold Out: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $30.

Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94.

Sold Out: Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Tekla Healthcare Investors. The sale prices were between $22.8 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $24.41.

Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of United Asset Strategies, Inc.. Also check out:

1. United Asset Strategies, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. United Asset Strategies, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. United Asset Strategies, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that United Asset Strategies, Inc. keeps buying
