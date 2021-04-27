United Asset Strategies, Inc. Buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Mondelez International Inc, Invitation Homes Inc

New Purchases: USFR, EWW, XME, AMT, TFC, FTNT, CTVA, LKQ, DPZ, EOG, HALO, NOW, XRT, TDOC, XLRE, CGC, ENPH, BP, ABT, WMT, NKE, NEM, IHE, LOW, DVY, DUK, WY, DE, NSPR, FSM, ECOR, SNDL, TRCH,

Garden City, NY, based Investment company United Asset Strategies, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, American Tower Corp, Amazon.com Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Mondelez International Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Asset Strategies, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, United Asset Strategies, Inc. owns 205 stocks with a total value of $673 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 183,457 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 96,463 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,684 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.76% Dollar General Corp (DG) - 77,483 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.25% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 115,292 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.64%

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.108100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 544,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $42.96. The stock is now traded at around $46.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 243,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $41.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 253,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $253.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 37,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $57.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 26,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6. The stock is now traded at around $200.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.76%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3419.258800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 6,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 58.25%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $213.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 77,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 493.96%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $101.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 49,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 140.87%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $23.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 140,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 64.06%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $111.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 40,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Linde PLC by 116.33%. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $289.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $30.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Tekla Healthcare Investors. The sale prices were between $22.8 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $24.41.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.