Eastern Bank Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Marriott International Inc, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, McDonald's Corp

New Purchases: IWD, MAR, DRI, OSK, SRLN, ASH, COF, AMD, IWF, LRCX, WBA, COLL,

IWD, MAR, DRI, OSK, SRLN, ASH, COF, AMD, IWF, LRCX, WBA, COLL, Added Positions: CWI, COP, ADSK, TMO, AEE, IWP, XLI, EEM, RTX, SYK, DGRO, ACN, PSX, WMT, DOW, BSCM, AKAM, TJX, BSCL, SUSB, UNH, PEP, TFC, XLK, UNP, PAYX, KLAC, ORCL, MS, MDY, MDT, AJG,

CWI, COP, ADSK, TMO, AEE, IWP, XLI, EEM, RTX, SYK, DGRO, ACN, PSX, WMT, DOW, BSCM, AKAM, TJX, BSCL, SUSB, UNH, PEP, TFC, XLK, UNP, PAYX, KLAC, ORCL, MS, MDY, MDT, AJG, Reduced Positions: IWB, IWM, MCD, SPY, PG, CRM, MRK, VZ, XEL, ITW, T, AAPL, MSFT, CVX, APD, AVGO, JPM, ALL, HD, XBI, BLK, IBM, DHR, ABT, ICE, V, CVS, AMZN, FDX, IEF, LMT, ADBE, ETN, IEI, SYY, GPN, GOOGL, IQV, FB, JNJ, ADI, HON, PBW, KO, ULTA, MA, PNC, GOOG, CMCSA, PFE, CCI, EMR, INTC, NEE, KMB, IJH, GIS, IEX, AEP, SHY, BMY, AMAT, PYPL, ED, PEG, COST, SCHW, LLY, IGM, MMM, ABBV, VFC, BAC, BDX, NKE, BIIB, BA, INTU, GE, XOM, D, CL,

IWB, IWM, MCD, SPY, PG, CRM, MRK, VZ, XEL, ITW, T, AAPL, MSFT, CVX, APD, AVGO, JPM, ALL, HD, XBI, BLK, IBM, DHR, ABT, ICE, V, CVS, AMZN, FDX, IEF, LMT, ADBE, ETN, IEI, SYY, GPN, GOOGL, IQV, FB, JNJ, ADI, HON, PBW, KO, ULTA, MA, PNC, GOOG, CMCSA, PFE, CCI, EMR, INTC, NEE, KMB, IJH, GIS, IEX, AEP, SHY, BMY, AMAT, PYPL, ED, PEG, COST, SCHW, LLY, IGM, MMM, ABBV, VFC, BAC, BDX, NKE, BIIB, BA, INTU, GE, XOM, D, CL, Sold Out: AZN, DUK, ALB, TT, MET, ES, BSV, F, UPS, CTVA, MBG, QLTA, BASX,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Eastern Bank Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Marriott International Inc, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Darden Restaurants Inc, Oshkosh Corp, sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, McDonald's Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eastern Bank. As of 2021Q1, Eastern Bank owns 176 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EASTERN BANK's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eastern+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 238,438 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 304,187 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.29% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 476,392 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.87% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 1,449,232 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 329,067 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.82%

Eastern Bank initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $157.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 154,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $149.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 141,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $142.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 116,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $120.3, with an estimated average price of $103.51. The stock is now traded at around $123.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 126,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eastern Bank initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 297,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.1 and $91.91, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 132,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eastern Bank added to a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 76.52%. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $29.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,457,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eastern Bank added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 130.12%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 440,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eastern Bank added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 2131.80%. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $297.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 44,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eastern Bank added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 297.55%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $490.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 34,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eastern Bank added to a holding in Ameren Corp by 297.66%. The purchase prices were between $70.27 and $82.67, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 154,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eastern Bank added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.89%. The purchase prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 325,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24.

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74.

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19.

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $77.27 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $84.88.