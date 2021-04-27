Logo
Eastern Bank Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Marriott International Inc, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, McDonald's Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Eastern Bank (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Marriott International Inc, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Darden Restaurants Inc, Oshkosh Corp, sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, McDonald's Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eastern Bank. As of 2021Q1, Eastern Bank owns 176 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EASTERN BANK's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eastern+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EASTERN BANK
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 238,438 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.49%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 304,187 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.29%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 476,392 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.87%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 1,449,232 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 329,067 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.82%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Eastern Bank initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $157.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 154,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $149.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 141,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $142.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 116,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $120.3, with an estimated average price of $103.51. The stock is now traded at around $123.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 126,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Eastern Bank initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 297,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.1 and $91.91, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 132,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

Eastern Bank added to a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 76.52%. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $29.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,457,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Eastern Bank added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 130.12%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 440,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Eastern Bank added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 2131.80%. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $297.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 44,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Eastern Bank added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 297.55%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $490.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 34,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ameren Corp (AEE)

Eastern Bank added to a holding in Ameren Corp by 297.66%. The purchase prices were between $70.27 and $82.67, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 154,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Eastern Bank added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.89%. The purchase prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 325,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Sold Out: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74.

Sold Out: MetLife Inc (MET)

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $77.27 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $84.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of EASTERN BANK. Also check out:

1. EASTERN BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. EASTERN BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EASTERN BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EASTERN BANK keeps buying
