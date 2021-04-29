Logo
Mitchell Capital Management Co Buys Gentherm Inc, Construction Partners Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Stryker Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, The Home Depot Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Leawood, KS, based Investment company Mitchell Capital Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys Gentherm Inc, Construction Partners Inc, Tesla Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, Sysco Corp, sells Stryker Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, The Home Depot Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitchell Capital Management Co. As of 2021Q1, Mitchell Capital Management Co owns 149 stocks with a total value of $410 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MITCHELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mitchell+capital+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MITCHELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 182,901 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,019 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,184 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.69%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,724 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.00%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 25,627 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.05%
New Purchase: Gentherm Inc (THRM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co initiated holding in Gentherm Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.26 and $80.85, with an estimated average price of $70.92. The stock is now traded at around $72.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 36,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Construction Partners Inc (ROAD)

Mitchell Capital Management Co initiated holding in Construction Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $35.74, with an estimated average price of $30.13. The stock is now traded at around $31.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 88,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $677.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Mitchell Capital Management Co initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $153.48, with an estimated average price of $142. The stock is now traded at around $148.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 11,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $84.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 20,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

Mitchell Capital Management Co initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.29 and $98.93, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $105.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 141.75%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $185.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 13,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stepan Co (SCL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in Stepan Co by 33.71%. The purchase prices were between $112.68 and $131.06, with an estimated average price of $123.88. The stock is now traded at around $131.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 27,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $72.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 69,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 36.44%. The purchase prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06. The stock is now traded at around $197.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 143.08%. The purchase prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $96.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.46%. The purchase prices were between $84.52 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $92.36. The stock is now traded at around $104.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24.

Sold Out: Kao Corp (KAOOY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Kao Corp. The sale prices were between $12.96 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.



Here is the complete portfolio of MITCHELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO. Also check out:

