Vigilare Wealth Management Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vigilare Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, ProShares Short S&P500, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vigilare Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Vigilare Wealth Management owns 194 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vigilare Wealth Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vigilare+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vigilare Wealth Management
  1. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 52,640 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,178 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,351 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.91%
  4. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 27,356 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 862.90%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,537 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.29%
New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $33.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 96,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 35,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16. The stock is now traded at around $90.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 16,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 28,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $38.7. The stock is now traded at around $39.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 31,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Soliton Inc (SOLY)

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Soliton Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.62 and $17.75, with an estimated average price of $12.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 59,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 862.90%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 27,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 41.91%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3471.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Boeing Co by 331.85%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 4,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 149.01%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 15,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $340.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 10,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 71.30%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $373.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27.

Sold Out: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI)

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $17.69, with an estimated average price of $14.07.

Sold Out: Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM)

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $55.91 and $81.44, with an estimated average price of $70.41.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.



