Vigilare Wealth Management Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol

- New Purchases: AMLP, AGGY, PBW, EEM, AOK, SOLY, BAC, KBH, LLY, DE, IWM, KRE, EMB, TXN, DOW, CCI, AMT, EFA, EMR, CVX, TJX, IAU, AMD, TWLO, MAR, VEU, CSCO, F, NUE, REGN, MCHP, HYG, ADPT, DRI, KEY, NET, MTUM, VOO, GS, BBIO, QS, XHE, LECO, CCIV, MPW, SPYG, PENN, MU, BGNE, SUPN, LOW, C, DBEF, AOA, TAN, CLII, ARWR, ACN, TTWO, LVS, KNSA, PLTR, KALA, GMDA, USA, CX, SNDL,
- Added Positions: RSP, AMZN, BA, QQQ, BND, MSFT, COST, HACK, GE, CRM, PG, CRWD, QCOM, SHOP, PYPL, JNJ, NVDA, AGG, MA, NOW, SPSB, AVLR, JPM, LYB, PXD, NKE, FCX, GOOGL, DIS, AAPL, FSLY, VWO, TDOC, OKTA, TRIL, PEP, DDOG, PFF, BRK.B, IOVA, VIG, WYNN, OCUL, QRVO, GRMN, PINS, AFMD, TGTX, MCD, CAT, LUV, ADAP, VEA, BABA, SGMO, PAYX, GOOG, SBUX, ONCT, USFD, XLY, BX, ABBV, SWKS, PANW, ABT, ROKU, EXAS, ROBO, BCEL, LULU, WDAY, DHR, ISRG, ADBE, BLK, VCSH, INTU, RTX, AOM, NOK, UNP,
- Reduced Positions: MINT, JPST, USMV, GSY, TSLA, EFG, FB, IVV, INTC, VZ, SHY, BMY, PAVM, WMT, PFE, VIAC, T, SLYG, XLK, HZNP, EQ, IJR, MRK, AMGN, UNH, HD, VYM, THQ, V, GLD, TGT, SHW, VTI, MRKR, UPS,
- Sold Out: SH, IGSB, IGIB, KPTI, AXSM, AUPH, VEEV, CHWY, FATE, ZYME, KMB, RPG, GWPH, FOLD, NBIX, SRPT, VCIT, CLVS,
For the details of Vigilare Wealth Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vigilare+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vigilare Wealth Management
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 52,640 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,178 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,351 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.91%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 27,356 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 862.90%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,537 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.29%
Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $33.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 96,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)
Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 35,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16. The stock is now traded at around $90.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 16,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 28,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)
Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $38.7. The stock is now traded at around $39.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 31,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Soliton Inc (SOLY)
Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Soliton Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.62 and $17.75, with an estimated average price of $12.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 59,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 862.90%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 27,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 41.91%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3471.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Boeing Co by 331.85%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 4,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 149.01%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 15,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $340.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 10,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 71.30%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $373.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75.Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27.Sold Out: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI)
Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $17.69, with an estimated average price of $14.07.Sold Out: Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM)
Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $55.91 and $81.44, with an estimated average price of $70.41.Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.
