Norris Perne & French Llp Buys Progressive Corp, Lyft Inc, Nordson Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc

New Purchases: PGR, LYFT, NDSN, VT, OCUP, COP, MDT, PH, TCF, NEA, CFG, VTV,

PGR, LYFT, NDSN, VT, OCUP, COP, MDT, PH, TCF, NEA, CFG, VTV, Added Positions: BMY, ABT, AKAM, DIS, BRK.B, TJX, IJH, LHX, KNX, VEA, BLL, QLYS, VWO, VEU, CGNX, SSNC, IWV, FAST, DHR, LIN, IJK, ULTA, ACWI, TIP, VCIT, VCSH, TFC, OGE, GNTX,

BMY, ABT, AKAM, DIS, BRK.B, TJX, IJH, LHX, KNX, VEA, BLL, QLYS, VWO, VEU, CGNX, SSNC, IWV, FAST, DHR, LIN, IJK, ULTA, ACWI, TIP, VCIT, VCSH, TFC, OGE, GNTX, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, AAPL, CRL, MIDD, SO, MSFT, ITW, NEO, TMO, MCD, DLTR, ABBV, JNJ, AMAT, MA, AMZN, SBUX, SYK, XOM, FLIR, V, CPRT, PG, PFE, TXN, MAR, CHD, MMM, IVV, MRK, ISRG, VZ, HD, RTX, NVS, ZBRA, TRMB, CNI, WM, FITB, PEP, CSCO, NVO, GOOG, XRAY, INTC, DUK, CTLT, CDW, PYPL, IXUS, NSC, USB, NKE, LKQ, F, ED, KO, AON, PAYX, ACWX, EEM, EFA, ITOT, QQQ,

GOOGL, AAPL, CRL, MIDD, SO, MSFT, ITW, NEO, TMO, MCD, DLTR, ABBV, JNJ, AMAT, MA, AMZN, SBUX, SYK, XOM, FLIR, V, CPRT, PG, PFE, TXN, MAR, CHD, MMM, IVV, MRK, ISRG, VZ, HD, RTX, NVS, ZBRA, TRMB, CNI, WM, FITB, PEP, CSCO, NVO, GOOG, XRAY, INTC, DUK, CTLT, CDW, PYPL, IXUS, NSC, USB, NKE, LKQ, F, ED, KO, AON, PAYX, ACWX, EEM, EFA, ITOT, QQQ, Sold Out: NFLX, WFC, CMCSA, NTES, BLK, T, NOC, Z, AMGN, HBAN, MO, ZG, PM, PNC, ALL, MS, BDX, VFC, SUI, IT, NEE, BA, ADP, GLD, PFF, FB, NUM, ACN, WMT, ORCL, CVX, BKH, BAC, ADC, MCBC,

Investment company Norris Perne & French Llp Current Portfolio ) buys Progressive Corp, Lyft Inc, Nordson Corp, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, sells Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, The Middleby Corp, Illinois Tool Works Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Norris Perne & French Llp. As of 2021Q1, Norris Perne & French Llp owns 134 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORRIS PERNE & FRENCH LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/norris+perne+%26+french+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 242,277 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.02% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,249 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.5% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 128,414 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 149,154 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 201,580 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.46%

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.88, with an estimated average price of $90.98. The stock is now traded at around $101.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 99,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.62. The stock is now traded at around $57.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 133,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in Nordson Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.99 and $207.34, with an estimated average price of $194.67. The stock is now traded at around $213.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 34,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in Ocuphire Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.7 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $9.25. The stock is now traded at around $5.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 78,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.52%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.94%. The purchase prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63. The stock is now traded at around $250.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.23%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $82.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.50%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 26.86%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $99.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.78%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.5.

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.24.

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.76.

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.35.

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.06.

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.47.