Norris Perne & French Llp Buys Progressive Corp, Lyft Inc, Nordson Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Norris Perne & French Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Progressive Corp, Lyft Inc, Nordson Corp, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, sells Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, The Middleby Corp, Illinois Tool Works Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Norris Perne & French Llp. As of 2021Q1, Norris Perne & French Llp owns 134 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORRIS PERNE & FRENCH LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/norris+perne+%26+french+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NORRIS PERNE & FRENCH LLP
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 242,277 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.02%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,249 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.5%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 128,414 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58%
  4. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 149,154 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
  5. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 201,580 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.46%
New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.88, with an estimated average price of $90.98. The stock is now traded at around $101.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 99,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.62. The stock is now traded at around $57.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 133,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nordson Corp (NDSN)

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in Nordson Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.99 and $207.34, with an estimated average price of $194.67. The stock is now traded at around $213.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 34,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ocuphire Pharma Inc (OCUP)

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in Ocuphire Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.7 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $9.25. The stock is now traded at around $5.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 78,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.52%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.94%. The purchase prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63. The stock is now traded at around $250.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.23%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $82.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.50%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 26.86%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $99.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.78%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.5.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.24.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.76.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.35.

Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.06.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of NORRIS PERNE & FRENCH LLP. Also check out:

1. NORRIS PERNE & FRENCH LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. NORRIS PERNE & FRENCH LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NORRIS PERNE & FRENCH LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NORRIS PERNE & FRENCH LLP keeps buying
insider

insider