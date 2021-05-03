Logo
Arrow Financial Corp Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Medtronic PLC, Monster Beverage Corp, Public Storage

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Glens Falls, NY, based Investment company Arrow Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, sells Medtronic PLC, Monster Beverage Corp, Public Storage, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arrow Financial Corp. As of 2021Q1, Arrow Financial Corp owns 297 stocks with a total value of $747 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARROW FINANCIAL CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arrow+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARROW FINANCIAL CORP
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 285,124 shares, 13.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 271446.67%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 310,632 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Arrow Financial Corp (AROW) - 1,371,055 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 439,134 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.98%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 131,452 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $232.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.21%. The holding were 310,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $222.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 131,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 23,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 67,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 63,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $87.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 271446.67%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $383.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.9%. The holding were 285,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 71.30%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 94,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 7747.27%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $337.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 7606.38%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $137.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 373.61%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 69.90%. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $103.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (PFF)

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

Sold Out: Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc (HIO)

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $4.89 and $5.08, with an estimated average price of $4.98.

Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24.

Sold Out: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $291.4 and $323.29, with an estimated average price of $307.12.

Reduced: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 34.35%. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $130.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Arrow Financial Corp still held 9,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced to a holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 91.63%. The sale prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63. The stock is now traded at around $97.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Arrow Financial Corp still held 475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Public Storage (PSA)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced to a holding in Public Storage by 24.32%. The sale prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87. The stock is now traded at around $281.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Arrow Financial Corp still held 2,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 22.39%. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $165.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Arrow Financial Corp still held 1,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced to a holding in Sempra Energy by 80.77%. The sale prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $137.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Arrow Financial Corp still held 50 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 21.43%. The sale prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $116.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Arrow Financial Corp still held 550 shares as of 2021-03-31.



