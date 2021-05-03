Arrow Financial Corp Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Medtronic PLC, Monster Beverage Corp, Public Storage

New Purchases: VO, VB, BND, SUSB, SUSC, VFC, IDA, JBL, KMPR, WAB, SQ,

Glens Falls, NY, based Investment company Arrow Financial Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, sells Medtronic PLC, Monster Beverage Corp, Public Storage, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arrow Financial Corp. As of 2021Q1, Arrow Financial Corp owns 297 stocks with a total value of $747 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 285,124 shares, 13.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 271446.67% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 310,632 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. New Position Arrow Financial Corp (AROW) - 1,371,055 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 439,134 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.98% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 131,452 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. New Position

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $232.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.21%. The holding were 310,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $222.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 131,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 23,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 67,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 63,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $87.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 271446.67%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $383.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.9%. The holding were 285,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 71.30%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 94,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 7747.27%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $337.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 7606.38%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $137.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 373.61%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 69.90%. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $103.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23.

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $4.89 and $5.08, with an estimated average price of $4.98.

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24.

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $291.4 and $323.29, with an estimated average price of $307.12.

Arrow Financial Corp reduced to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 34.35%. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $130.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Arrow Financial Corp still held 9,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrow Financial Corp reduced to a holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 91.63%. The sale prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63. The stock is now traded at around $97.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Arrow Financial Corp still held 475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrow Financial Corp reduced to a holding in Public Storage by 24.32%. The sale prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87. The stock is now traded at around $281.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Arrow Financial Corp still held 2,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrow Financial Corp reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 22.39%. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $165.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Arrow Financial Corp still held 1,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrow Financial Corp reduced to a holding in Sempra Energy by 80.77%. The sale prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $137.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Arrow Financial Corp still held 50 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrow Financial Corp reduced to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 21.43%. The sale prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $116.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Arrow Financial Corp still held 550 shares as of 2021-03-31.