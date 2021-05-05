Logo
Compton Capital Management Inc Buys NVIDIA Corp, DraftKings Inc, KKR Inc, Sells General Motors Co, Alaska Air Group Inc, Phillips 66

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Compton Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, DraftKings Inc, KKR Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Walmart Inc, sells General Motors Co, Alaska Air Group Inc, Phillips 66, Colony Capital Inc, New York Mortgage Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compton Capital Management Inc . As of 2021Q1, Compton Capital Management Inc owns 159 stocks with a total value of $319 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COMPTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/compton+capital+management+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COMPTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 363,423 shares, 13.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 77,779 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,450 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,525 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 190,678 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $574.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $55.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 20,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 16,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 290.70%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $375.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 172.64%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 34.95%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $188.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 143.75%. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $97.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 32.26%. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $105.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 28.85%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $448.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11.

Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06.

Sold Out: Colony Capital Inc (CLNY)

Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Colony Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $4.43 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.62.

Sold Out: New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT)

Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $3.59 and $4.7, with an estimated average price of $4.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of COMPTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC . Also check out:

1. COMPTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. COMPTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COMPTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COMPTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider