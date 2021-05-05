Compton Capital Management Inc Buys NVIDIA Corp, DraftKings Inc, KKR Inc, Sells General Motors Co, Alaska Air Group Inc, Phillips 66

New Purchases: NVDA, DKNG, KKR, SPG, WMT, AMD, AEP, BIIB, HPQ, HIG, WBA, PSEC,

NVDA, DKNG, KKR, SPG, WMT, AMD, AEP, BIIB, HPQ, HIG, WBA, PSEC, Added Positions: COST, UL, LLY, PGX, WEC, AKAM, VZ, BABA, PEP, ROP, PG, CARR, D, CRM, PFE, HD, MMM, MA, TSLA, MRK, LMT, JNJ, BAC, CVS, KO, AXP, SPY, BDX, PEG, MCD, BSQR, KOD, KMB, CCI, SWKS, CVV, GIS,

COST, UL, LLY, PGX, WEC, AKAM, VZ, BABA, PEP, ROP, PG, CARR, D, CRM, PFE, HD, MMM, MA, TSLA, MRK, LMT, JNJ, BAC, CVS, KO, AXP, SPY, BDX, PEG, MCD, BSQR, KOD, KMB, CCI, SWKS, CVV, GIS, Reduced Positions: T, CVX, CSCO, MSFT, XOM, UNP, BRK.B, PSX, NEE, MU, IWM, ABBV, RTX, EEM, INTC, EVR, DIS, DE, COP, CNC, WFC, EMR, WAT, TGT, SYY, BK, PRU, OTIS, ORCL, C, CMCSA, MPC, DAL, BA, SDY, STT, IBM, ADI, IR, GE,

T, CVX, CSCO, MSFT, XOM, UNP, BRK.B, PSX, NEE, MU, IWM, ABBV, RTX, EEM, INTC, EVR, DIS, DE, COP, CNC, WFC, EMR, WAT, TGT, SYY, BK, PRU, OTIS, ORCL, C, CMCSA, MPC, DAL, BA, SDY, STT, IBM, ADI, IR, GE, Sold Out: GM, ALK, CLNY, NYMT,

Investment company Compton Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, DraftKings Inc, KKR Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Walmart Inc, sells General Motors Co, Alaska Air Group Inc, Phillips 66, Colony Capital Inc, New York Mortgage Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compton Capital Management Inc . As of 2021Q1, Compton Capital Management Inc owns 159 stocks with a total value of $319 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 363,423 shares, 13.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 77,779 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,450 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,525 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 190,678 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%

Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $574.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $55.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 20,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 16,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 290.70%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $375.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 172.64%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 34.95%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $188.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 143.75%. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $97.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 32.26%. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $105.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 28.85%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $448.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11.

Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06.

Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Colony Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $4.43 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.62.

Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $3.59 and $4.7, with an estimated average price of $4.11.