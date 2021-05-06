Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas Buys Apple Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Humana Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co

New Purchases: RTX, KHC, DOW, TFC, MCK, WM, IJH, IJJ,

Investment company Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co, Dow Inc, Truist Financial Corp, sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Humana Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, FMC Corp, Infosys during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas. As of 2021Q1, Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas owns 131 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 259,883 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 848.65% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,569 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 51,058 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% Intel Corp (INTC) - 127,635 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,551 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74%

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $42.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $271.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $141.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas added to a holding in Apple Inc by 848.65%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $128.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.63%. The holding were 259,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 32.37%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $467.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 38.78%. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $127.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 32.87%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $443.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas added to a holding in Campbell Soup Co by 43.29%. The purchase prices were between $45.43 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $47.62. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 34.65%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $486.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.88 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.11.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.