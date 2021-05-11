River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Boeing Co, International Business Machines Corp, ChemoCentryx Inc

- New Purchases: NUE, WBA, ZBRA, EBAY, SCHA, HPQ, PEG, BR, GERN,
- Added Positions: VBK, VWO, BND, EEM, IVV, SLQD, VEU, IWR, IWM, VCSH, QCOM, ACN, AAPL, CWB, MSFT, VOO, CSL, GOOGL, MMC, DIS, VXF, CVS, DHI, PEP, V, BOTZ, IJR, VCIT, AMZN, STZ, ETN, TMO, ABBV, EFA, T, AMT, DLR, NKE, SYK, VZ, ANTM, ZBH, PLD, AEP, BAC, BMY, COF, FITB, JPM, LOW, MKC, MCD, PPL, TJX, USB, UNP, UNH, VAR, WM, CARR, IEMG, SCHX, SCZ, VB, AVY, CHRW, CRL, CVX, CSCO, KO, CL, CMCSA, COP, COST, FDX, HON, INTC, JNJ, LRCX, LMT, MRK, RMD, RY, GL, UL, RTX, VFC, WMT, INT, TMUS, DFS, PM, DG, MUB, VUG, XLRE, BRO, XOM, GD, HT, MCK, NVS, PFE, DGX, PSX, PYPL, OTIS, FHLC, FTEC, IJK, SCHE, SCHF, XLE,
- Reduced Positions: BA, TFC, ALLE, SCHM, ARW, CB, DHR, MA, ORCL, PH, PPG, LIN, PG, PHM, TRV, TGT, GOOG, IR, DVY, IJJ, SPY, MDT, ADP, CMI, DE, D, HD, KMB, MAS, SPGI, ITW, AGG, VEA, AJG, SCHZ, NFLX, SCHB, MDY, BDX, IEFA, BRK.B, HPE, MTB, DUK, WFC, TROW,
- Sold Out: IBM, CCXI, LQD,
These are the top 5 holdings of River Wealth Advisors LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 186,547 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 346,404 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 81,356 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27%
- Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 59,806 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.08%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,714 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.22%
River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)
River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $485.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 502 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)
River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $60.21, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $62.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.08%. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $269.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 59,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 643.63%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 155,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 249,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)
River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 26.72%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 196,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 49,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 61.46%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $128.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
River Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.Sold Out: ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)
River Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $49.53 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.19.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
River Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.
