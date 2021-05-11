Logo
River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Boeing Co, International Business Machines Corp, ChemoCentryx Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company River Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Boeing Co, International Business Machines Corp, ChemoCentryx Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, River Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, River Wealth Advisors LLC owns 207 stocks with a total value of $532 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of River Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/river+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of River Wealth Advisors LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 186,547 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
  2. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 346,404 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 81,356 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 59,806 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.08%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,714 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.22%
New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $485.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)

River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $60.21, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $62.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.08%. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $269.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 59,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 643.63%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 155,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 249,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 26.72%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 196,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 49,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 61.46%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $128.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Sold Out: ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)

River Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $49.53 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.19.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

River Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of River Wealth Advisors LLC. Also check out:

