Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Sells Union Pacific Corp, Apple Inc, Capital One Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Sydney, C3, based Investment company Magellan Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, sells Union Pacific Corp, Apple Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Magellan Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Magellan Asset Management Ltd owns 110 stocks with a total value of $47.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Magellan Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/magellan+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Magellan Asset Management Ltd
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,946,794 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,773,067 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.37%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 12,041,440 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%
  4. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 30,087,626 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 13,707,037 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
New Purchase: Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $31.42. The stock is now traded at around $37.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 408,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $261.83 and $319.72, with an estimated average price of $291.08. The stock is now traded at around $311.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $555.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 97 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $193.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94. The stock is now traded at around $248.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 46.03%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $361.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 5,869,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 32.06%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $224.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 12,625,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84. The stock is now traded at around $118.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 20,824,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $112.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 21,882,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 81.99%. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $286.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,037,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 34.59%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $245.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,500,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of Magellan Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. Magellan Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Magellan Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Magellan Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Magellan Asset Management Ltd keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider