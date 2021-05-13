Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Sells Union Pacific Corp, Apple Inc, Capital One Financial Corp

New Purchases: JHG, ALGN, ADP, LOW, SYK, MTN, BX,

JHG, ALGN, ADP, LOW, SYK, MTN, BX, Added Positions: MA, V, YUM, ICE, PEP, WEC, FB, NSC, XEL, NFLX, MSFT, CSX, AMT, CCI, ES, SBUX, MCD, EL, GOOGL, ATO, LNT, EVRG, SRE, CMG, WMT, WFC, MCO, POR, MSCI, VRSK, NOW, INTU, ADBE, AMZN, BLK, CME, KO, COST, GPN, HD, CRM, SR, MGEE, SPGI, MDT, ALE, NWE, PG,

MA, V, YUM, ICE, PEP, WEC, FB, NSC, XEL, NFLX, MSFT, CSX, AMT, CCI, ES, SBUX, MCD, EL, GOOGL, ATO, LNT, EVRG, SRE, CMG, WMT, WFC, MCO, POR, MSCI, VRSK, NOW, INTU, ADBE, AMZN, BLK, CME, KO, COST, GPN, HD, CRM, SR, MGEE, SPGI, MDT, ALE, NWE, PG, Reduced Positions: GOOG, AWK, UNP, AEP, DUK, SO, SBAC, NWN, YUMC, PNM, PPL, PNW, BKNG, ROK, SJW, SJI, TJX, TXN, HCA, OGS, PYPL, AGR, AEE, CL, AXP, AWR, AON, AAPL, WTRG, AVA, BKH, CMS, CWT, COF, NKE, ED, DTE, DE, D, ETR, FE, IDA, MDLZ, NI,

GOOG, AWK, UNP, AEP, DUK, SO, SBAC, NWN, YUMC, PNM, PPL, PNW, BKNG, ROK, SJW, SJI, TJX, TXN, HCA, OGS, PYPL, AGR, AEE, CL, AXP, AWR, AON, AAPL, WTRG, AVA, BKH, CMS, CWT, COF, NKE, ED, DTE, DE, D, ETR, FE, IDA, MDLZ, NI, Sold Out: FIS, FISV, ZBH,

Sydney, C3, based Investment company Magellan Asset Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, sells Union Pacific Corp, Apple Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Magellan Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Magellan Asset Management Ltd owns 110 stocks with a total value of $47.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Magellan Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/magellan+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,946,794 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,773,067 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.37% Facebook Inc (FB) - 12,041,440 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 30,087,626 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 13,707,037 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%

Magellan Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $31.42. The stock is now traded at around $37.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 408,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Magellan Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $261.83 and $319.72, with an estimated average price of $291.08. The stock is now traded at around $311.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Magellan Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $555.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 97 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Magellan Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Magellan Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $193.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Magellan Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94. The stock is now traded at around $248.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 46.03%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $361.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 5,869,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 32.06%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $224.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 12,625,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84. The stock is now traded at around $118.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 20,824,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $112.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 21,882,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 81.99%. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $286.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,037,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 34.59%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $245.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,500,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Magellan Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58.

Magellan Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Magellan Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.