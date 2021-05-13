Logo
TrueNorth, Inc. Buys Martin Marietta Materials Inc, General Electric Co, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Morgan Stanley, Alibaba Group Holding, Expedia Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wichita, KS, based Investment company TrueNorth, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Martin Marietta Materials Inc, General Electric Co, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Merck Inc, Methanex Corp, sells Morgan Stanley, Alibaba Group Holding, Expedia Group Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TrueNorth, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, TrueNorth, Inc. owns 278 stocks with a total value of $371 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TrueNorth, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/truenorth%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TrueNorth, Inc.
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 296,752 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
  2. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL) - 933,216 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.54%
  3. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 818,941 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.88%
  4. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 386,372 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
  5. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 133,619 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
New Purchase: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)

TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $374.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 10,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Methanex Corp (MEOH)

TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in Methanex Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $48, with an estimated average price of $39.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 77,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $111.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 19,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LendingTree Inc (TREE)

TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in LendingTree Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.68 and $353.34, with an estimated average price of $285.69. The stock is now traded at around $167.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 10,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $200.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 11,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $241.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 8,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in General Electric Co by 15841.76%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 271,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 818,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 17475.71%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 36,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 10428.70%. The purchase prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $41.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 47,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 1401.15%. The purchase prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26. The stock is now traded at around $253.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 11,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 43.20%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 152,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW)

TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in Tekla World Healthcare Fund. The sale prices were between $14.64 and $17.81, with an estimated average price of $16.15.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Sold Out: Blink Charging Co (BLNK)

TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in Blink Charging Co. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $60.72, with an estimated average price of $43.7.

Sold Out: Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)

TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The sale prices were between $12.93 and $41.34, with an estimated average price of $24.14.

Sold Out: Qiagen NV (QGEN)

TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $46.25 and $56.02, with an estimated average price of $51.88.



