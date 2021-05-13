TrueNorth, Inc. Buys Martin Marietta Materials Inc, General Electric Co, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Morgan Stanley, Alibaba Group Holding, Expedia Group Inc

- New Purchases: MLM, MEOH, SPLK, TREE, LOW, PYPL, FBC, VO, ABNB, ACWV, FDN, JETS, JKK, PPA, VGT, VIG, CDG0, GRT1, RIDE, ARKW, HYMB, JPST, MJ, WMB,
- Added Positions: GE, BSCM, MRK, TPIC, AMP, PFF, BKLN, BSCL, ENV, CARR, BSJL, CVS, DXC, LITE, INGR, CRM, MELI, BMRN, TGT, RGEN, PTON, CRSP, DDOG, AMZN, SCHX, NVDA, AJRD, EVH, FB, TJX, AES, AMGN, FHI, GLDD, LHX, AMT, MBB, ABBV, IEI, REGN, EFAV, UNH, ILMN, MDT, SCHF, CVX, OTIS, MA, V, EXAS, BSX, SCHV, LULU, EPD, RIOT, JNJ, CWB, F, WELL, BUD,
- Reduced Positions: MS, BABA, EXPE, CRWD, CMG, RTX, AAPL, CRS, JPM, PXD, LYB, HEES, DIS, COMM, BRKS, SCHA, ONTO, MTZ, SCHM, SCHG, VTRS, MU, MSFT, VLO, SPY, STZ, JEF, SCHO, IIPR, DFE, SCHE, QQQ, RWX, CSCO, ITOT, ABT, SPLV, SPHD, ALB, BIIB, GHC, XOM, FDX, GILD, NTR, SPB, WLTW,
- Sold Out: THW, DIA, WKHS, SCHD, AMLP, SNOW, LI, WORK, NIO, CURO, APTS, SSP, BLNK, OC, TROW, SNY, QGEN, MRVL, INTC, HD, FCEL,
For the details of TrueNorth, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/truenorth%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TrueNorth, Inc.
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 296,752 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
- Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL) - 933,216 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.54%
- Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 818,941 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.88%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 386,372 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 133,619 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $374.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 10,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Methanex Corp (MEOH)
TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in Methanex Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $48, with an estimated average price of $39.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 77,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $111.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 19,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: LendingTree Inc (TREE)
TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in LendingTree Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.68 and $353.34, with an estimated average price of $285.69. The stock is now traded at around $167.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 10,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $200.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 11,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $241.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 8,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in General Electric Co by 15841.76%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 271,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 818,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 17475.71%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 36,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)
TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 10428.70%. The purchase prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $41.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 47,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 1401.15%. The purchase prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26. The stock is now traded at around $253.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 11,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 43.20%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 152,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW)
TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in Tekla World Healthcare Fund. The sale prices were between $14.64 and $17.81, with an estimated average price of $16.15.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.Sold Out: Blink Charging Co (BLNK)
TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in Blink Charging Co. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $60.72, with an estimated average price of $43.7.Sold Out: Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)
TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The sale prices were between $12.93 and $41.34, with an estimated average price of $24.14.Sold Out: Qiagen NV (QGEN)
TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $46.25 and $56.02, with an estimated average price of $51.88.
