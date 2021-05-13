Ambassador Advisors, LLC Buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Sells Garmin, Verisk Analytics Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

New Purchases: IEI, IEF, IAU, KLAC, GNRC, CDNS, ZBRA, TLT, HRL, DG, PDBC, AAPL, DOCU, NVAX, TIP, FCX, UI, FUTU, RMD, ROL, CRWD, VEEV, IVOL, WST, UMC, PDD, MVIS, GMAB, TSM, NET, NIO, PZZA, ZS, CAT, RGEN, WMK, FIZZ, ENPH, SCHB, HD, LRCX, RNG, BRO, SCHW, LULU, SHY, FULT, VO, CPRT, BA, IVV, MU, DXCM, SCHE, BRK.B, RIO, PANW, EEM, WOOD, AMD, CSX, MSFT, PG, PSX, MXI, HSY, FNDF, IWO, SCHZ, LEMB, PNC, BAC, CVX, F, HON, IBM, LMT, MMC, NSC, UPS, WFC, IBB, SHV, VBR, INTC, CRM, LUV, USRT, VXUS, NQP, IWF, LMBS, SCHC, EFV, VIOO, FM, HYG, LQD, VIOG, VXF, IGIB, IGSB, EWC, FTSM, IJH, IVW, MUB, SCHG, SCHV, TBLT, ACWI, AGG, EFA, IHF, IHI, IWB, IWD, IWM, SCHH, EEMV, EIS, IWN, IWR, SCHD, SPHB, SUB, VNQ, VOO,

JPM, BLK, CMCSA, VPU, XLY, FDX, ISTB, QAI, SPMD, XHB, XLI, XLK, Reduced Positions: GRMN, VRSK, NEE, POOL, COST, DPZ, ZTS, CLVT, SPIB, VMBS, VIPS, MSCI, SPY, LOGI, HDV, FTNT, NVDA, IDXX, SWKS, KRE, PYPL, CWB, TOTL, TFC, NNDM, SPGI, PODD, NOW, XMLV, T, XOM, FTSL, SPYD, EFAV, V, HACK, HEDJ, PPL, RYT, SLYV, SPEM, GWX, GOOGL, XLV,

Investment company Ambassador Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, KLA Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, sells Garmin, Verisk Analytics Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Pool Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ambassador Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ambassador Advisors, LLC owns 216 stocks with a total value of $304 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 232,334 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 206,565 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 201,721 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.23% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 605,251 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. New Position Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) - 252,266 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.2%

Ambassador Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.94%. The holding were 232,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ambassador Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.68%. The holding were 206,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ambassador Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 605,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ambassador Advisors, LLC initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $296.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 21,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ambassador Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $293.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 18,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ambassador Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $122.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 42,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ambassador Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 54.12%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $167.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ambassador Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35. The stock is now traded at around $143.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ambassador Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $103.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ambassador Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 49.08%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $133.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 243 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ambassador Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Ambassador Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16.

Ambassador Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56.

Ambassador Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.

Ambassador Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $35.25.

Ambassador Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The sale prices were between $30.18 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $31.73.