Ambassador Advisors, LLC Buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Sells Garmin, Verisk Analytics Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ambassador Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, KLA Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, sells Garmin, Verisk Analytics Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Pool Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ambassador Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ambassador Advisors, LLC owns 216 stocks with a total value of $304 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ambassador Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ambassador+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ambassador Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 232,334 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 206,565 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 201,721 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.23%
  4. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 605,251 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) - 252,266 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.2%
New Purchase: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Ambassador Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.94%. The holding were 232,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Ambassador Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.68%. The holding were 206,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Ambassador Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 605,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Ambassador Advisors, LLC initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $296.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 21,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Ambassador Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $293.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 18,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Ambassador Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $122.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 42,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Ambassador Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 54.12%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $167.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Ambassador Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35. The stock is now traded at around $143.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Ambassador Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $103.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Ambassador Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 49.08%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $133.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 243 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Ambassador Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Ambassador Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16.

Sold Out: Invitae Corp (NVTA)

Ambassador Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56.

Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Ambassador Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.

Sold Out: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

Ambassador Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $35.25.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)

Ambassador Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The sale prices were between $30.18 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $31.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ambassador Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

