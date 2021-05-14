NWK Group, Inc. Buys L Brands Inc, TopBuild Corp, Digital Turbine Inc, Sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Five9 Inc

New Purchases: LB, BLD, PINS, APPS, EXPE, ADM, AFRM, AI, MDLA, PHR, ADPT, AVAV, LGND, HALO, CCJ, ITRI, AVO, BCRX,

Investment company NWK Group, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys L Brands Inc, TopBuild Corp, Digital Turbine Inc, Pinterest Inc, Expedia Group Inc, sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Five9 Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NWK Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, NWK Group, Inc. owns 173 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 190,878 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 166,995 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 105,688 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 110,597 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 16,250 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%

NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $65.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 76,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in TopBuild Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.59 and $223.4, with an estimated average price of $203.51. The stock is now traded at around $203.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 14,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $55.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 40,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $94.74, with an estimated average price of $73.28. The stock is now traded at around $56.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 37,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $167.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 16,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NWK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Cerence Inc by 58950.98%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $133.43, with an estimated average price of $110.43. The stock is now traded at around $82.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 30,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NWK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 1069.83%. The purchase prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49. The stock is now traded at around $316.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NWK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 35.45%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NWK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 119.62%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NWK Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 208.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NWK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 79.81%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $124.11 and $190.17, with an estimated average price of $158.69.

NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $174.85, with an estimated average price of $166.75.

NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83.

NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02.

NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $19.87 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $25.59.