NWK Group, Inc. Buys L Brands Inc, TopBuild Corp, Digital Turbine Inc, Sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Five9 Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company NWK Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys L Brands Inc, TopBuild Corp, Digital Turbine Inc, Pinterest Inc, Expedia Group Inc, sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Five9 Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NWK Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, NWK Group, Inc. owns 173 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NWK Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nwk+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NWK Group, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 190,878 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 166,995 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
  3. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 105,688 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  4. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 110,597 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  5. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 16,250 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
New Purchase: L Brands Inc (LB)

NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $65.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 76,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TopBuild Corp (BLD)

NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in TopBuild Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.59 and $223.4, with an estimated average price of $203.51. The stock is now traded at around $203.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 14,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $55.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 40,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $94.74, with an estimated average price of $73.28. The stock is now traded at around $56.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 37,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $167.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 16,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cerence Inc (CRNC)

NWK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Cerence Inc by 58950.98%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $133.43, with an estimated average price of $110.43. The stock is now traded at around $82.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 30,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

NWK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 1069.83%. The purchase prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49. The stock is now traded at around $316.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

NWK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 35.45%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

NWK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 119.62%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

NWK Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 208.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

NWK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 79.81%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Sold Out: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $124.11 and $190.17, with an estimated average price of $158.69.

Sold Out: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $174.85, with an estimated average price of $166.75.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83.

Sold Out: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02.

Sold Out: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $19.87 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $25.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of NWK Group, Inc.. Also check out:

