ROAM Global Management LP Buys Farfetch, Salesforce.com Inc, TransUnion, Sells IHS Markit, PayPal Holdings Inc, Fiserv Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company ROAM Global Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Farfetch, Salesforce.com Inc, TransUnion, StoneCo, Cedar Fair LP, sells IHS Markit, PayPal Holdings Inc, Fiserv Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Moody's Corporation during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ROAM Global Management LP. As of 2021Q1, ROAM Global Management LP owns 9 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROAM Global Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roam+global+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROAM Global Management LP
  1. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 183,900 shares, 28.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.95%
  2. Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 417,300 shares, 16.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 693.35%
  3. TransUnion (TRU) - 185,022 shares, 12.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 332.92%
  4. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 145,279 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.13%
  5. StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 190,273 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

ROAM Global Management LP initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $59.154500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.54%. The holding were 190,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cedar Fair LP (FUN)

ROAM Global Management LP initiated holding in Cedar Fair LP. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $45.51. The stock is now traded at around $46.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.65%. The holding were 210,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)

ROAM Global Management LP initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $46.44, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $21.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 130,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

ROAM Global Management LP added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 693.35%. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.17%. The holding were 417,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

ROAM Global Management LP added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 97.95%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.13%. The holding were 183,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TransUnion (TRU)

ROAM Global Management LP added to a holding in TransUnion by 332.92%. The purchase prices were between $84.21 and $95.85, with an estimated average price of $90.29. The stock is now traded at around $107.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.38%. The holding were 185,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

ROAM Global Management LP sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

ROAM Global Management LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

ROAM Global Management LP sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

ROAM Global Management LP sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57.

Sold Out: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

ROAM Global Management LP sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41.

Sold Out: PTC Inc (PTC)

ROAM Global Management LP sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $118.18 and $146.73, with an estimated average price of $133.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of ROAM Global Management LP. Also check out:

1. ROAM Global Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. ROAM Global Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ROAM Global Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ROAM Global Management LP keeps buying
