ROAM Global Management LP Buys Farfetch, Salesforce.com Inc, TransUnion, Sells IHS Markit, PayPal Holdings Inc, Fiserv Inc

Investment company ROAM Global Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys Farfetch, Salesforce.com Inc, TransUnion, StoneCo, Cedar Fair LP, sells IHS Markit, PayPal Holdings Inc, Fiserv Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Moody's Corporation during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ROAM Global Management LP. As of 2021Q1, ROAM Global Management LP owns 9 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 183,900 shares, 28.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.95% Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 417,300 shares, 16.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 693.35% TransUnion (TRU) - 185,022 shares, 12.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 332.92% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 145,279 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.13% StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 190,273 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. New Position

ROAM Global Management LP initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $59.154500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.54%. The holding were 190,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ROAM Global Management LP initiated holding in Cedar Fair LP. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $45.51. The stock is now traded at around $46.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.65%. The holding were 210,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ROAM Global Management LP initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $46.44, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $21.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 130,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ROAM Global Management LP added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 693.35%. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.17%. The holding were 417,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ROAM Global Management LP added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 97.95%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.13%. The holding were 183,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ROAM Global Management LP added to a holding in TransUnion by 332.92%. The purchase prices were between $84.21 and $95.85, with an estimated average price of $90.29. The stock is now traded at around $107.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.38%. The holding were 185,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ROAM Global Management LP sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

ROAM Global Management LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

ROAM Global Management LP sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

ROAM Global Management LP sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57.

ROAM Global Management LP sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41.

ROAM Global Management LP sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $118.18 and $146.73, with an estimated average price of $133.28.