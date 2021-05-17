Carmignac Gestion Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Microsoft Corp, Ulta Beauty Inc, Sells GoDaddy Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, JD.com Inc

New Purchases: ULTA, CCL, NVAX, SNAP, GPS, TUYA, XLRN, DMTK, AFRM, MTZ, BMBL, BIDU, RAAS, ACTDU, TME, OLK, FZKA, XM, SYF,

STZ, JD, NEM, ICE, GOOGL, BKNG, ESTC, WPM, PYPL, NIO, GOLD, COST, AMZN, XPEV, TW, MTCH, SE, SYK, KC, MA, NIU, CARA, VNET, FTCH, ON, TJX, TGS, ROST, LII, KNX, ISRG, DAR, OZON, CARR, SEDG, BURL, BFAM, SSNC, ANSS, Sold Out: GDDY, NXPI, CNC, ITUB, DG, BSX, ALC, MRK, GOCO, SHOP, TCOM, ABNB, DADA, LI, SABR, WB, SDGR, AI, SAVE, TWTR, HTHT, RCL, AXP, EW, ILMN, EDU, TAL, V, BILL, TAP, ROKU, ATHM,

Paris, I0, based Investment company Carmignac Gestion Current Portfolio ) buys Uber Technologies Inc, Microsoft Corp, Ulta Beauty Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells GoDaddy Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, JD.com Inc, Newmont Corp, Intercontinental Exchange Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carmignac Gestion. As of 2021Q1, Carmignac Gestion owns 127 stocks with a total value of $8.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Carmignac Gestion's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carmignac+gestion/current-portfolio/portfolio

JD.com Inc (JD) - 7,571,906 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.29% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,857,137 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,674,195 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.61% Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 2,630,371 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.03% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 161,366 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29%

Carmignac Gestion initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88. The stock is now traded at around $324.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 453,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carmignac Gestion initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 4,362,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carmignac Gestion initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.98 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $200.73. The stock is now traded at around $131.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 529,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carmignac Gestion initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,487,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carmignac Gestion initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $32.25, with an estimated average price of $24.83. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 2,266,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carmignac Gestion initiated holding in Tuya Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $17.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,855,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carmignac Gestion added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 3891.25%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 3,941,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carmignac Gestion added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 67.61%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,674,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carmignac Gestion added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 59.03%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $158.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 2,630,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carmignac Gestion added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 169.64%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $409.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 497,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carmignac Gestion added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 53.93%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $141.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 2,075,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carmignac Gestion added to a holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd by 134.22%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $24.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 4,552,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carmignac Gestion sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56.

Carmignac Gestion sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81.

Carmignac Gestion sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87.

Carmignac Gestion sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $4.43 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.19.

Carmignac Gestion sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Carmignac Gestion sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.