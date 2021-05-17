Carmignac Gestion Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Microsoft Corp, Ulta Beauty Inc, Sells GoDaddy Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, JD.com Inc

- New Purchases: ULTA, CCL, NVAX, SNAP, GPS, TUYA, XLRN, DMTK, AFRM, MTZ, BMBL, BIDU, RAAS, ACTDU, TME, OLK, FZKA, XM, SYF,
- Added Positions: UBER, MSFT, COF, UNH, TMUS, MNSO, YY, MELI, FB, NFLX, GDS, AMED, CD, FISV, HAE, MDT, ETSY, CHGG, LULU, VIPS, FICO, FIS, RGNX, NVDA, RUN, EL, NTR, RMD, ZTS, DHR, NOVA, TRU, PLNT, TPIC, DIS, ST, ADSK, CTAS, CPRT, EA, INTU, MAR, PAYX, ADBE, MASI, TMO, VEEV, GRMN, GPRK, BF.B, YNDX, YSG, HXL, DQ,
- Reduced Positions: STZ, JD, NEM, ICE, GOOGL, BKNG, ESTC, WPM, PYPL, NIO, GOLD, COST, AMZN, XPEV, TW, MTCH, SE, SYK, KC, MA, NIU, CARA, VNET, FTCH, ON, TJX, TGS, ROST, LII, KNX, ISRG, DAR, OZON, CARR, SEDG, BURL, BFAM, SSNC, ANSS,
- Sold Out: GDDY, NXPI, CNC, ITUB, DG, BSX, ALC, MRK, GOCO, SHOP, TCOM, ABNB, DADA, LI, SABR, WB, SDGR, AI, SAVE, TWTR, HTHT, RCL, AXP, EW, ILMN, EDU, TAL, V, BILL, TAP, ROKU, ATHM,
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 7,571,906 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.29%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,857,137 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,674,195 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.61%
- Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 2,630,371 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.03%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 161,366 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29%
Carmignac Gestion initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88. The stock is now traded at around $324.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 453,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Carmignac Gestion initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 4,362,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Novavax Inc (NVAX)
Carmignac Gestion initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.98 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $200.73. The stock is now traded at around $131.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 529,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Carmignac Gestion initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,487,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gap Inc (GPS)
Carmignac Gestion initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $32.25, with an estimated average price of $24.83. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 2,266,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tuya Inc (TUYA)
Carmignac Gestion initiated holding in Tuya Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $17.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,855,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Carmignac Gestion added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 3891.25%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 3,941,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Carmignac Gestion added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 67.61%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,674,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Carmignac Gestion added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 59.03%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $158.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 2,630,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Carmignac Gestion added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 169.64%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $409.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 497,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Carmignac Gestion added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 53.93%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $141.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 2,075,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO)
Carmignac Gestion added to a holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd by 134.22%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $24.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 4,552,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Carmignac Gestion sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56.Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Carmignac Gestion sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
Carmignac Gestion sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87.Sold Out: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)
Carmignac Gestion sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $4.43 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.19.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Carmignac Gestion sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Carmignac Gestion sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.
