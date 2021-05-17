Logo
AtonRa Partners Buys Riot Blockchain Inc, Tencent Holdings, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Splunk Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company AtonRa Partners (Current Portfolio) buys Riot Blockchain Inc, Tencent Holdings, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Schrodinger Inc, Silvergate Capital Corp, sells Splunk Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Amazon.com Inc, Xilinx Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AtonRa Partners. As of 2021Q1, AtonRa Partners owns 107 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AtonRa Partners's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atonra+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AtonRa Partners
  1. Guardant Health Inc (GH) - 62,778 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.79%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 29,091 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.89%
  3. Square Inc (SQ) - 28,890 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.17%
  4. Insulet Corp (PODD) - 16,130 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.67%
  5. ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV) - 32,170 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.89%
New Purchase: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $77.9, with an estimated average price of $40.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.219900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 72,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY)

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $72.85 and $99.1, with an estimated average price of $86.77. The stock is now traded at around $77.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 45,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $186.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 15,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Schrodinger Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.61 and $113.09, with an estimated average price of $90.24. The stock is now traded at around $60.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 37,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $88.588000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 19,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11. The stock is now traded at around $161.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 14,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc by 254.13%. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $37.92. The stock is now traded at around $16.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 105,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 233.75%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $187.338300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 12,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc by 173.48%. The purchase prices were between $126.83 and $175.69, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $135.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 20,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Square Inc by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $197.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 28,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 152.29%. The purchase prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83. The stock is now traded at around $233.356800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 9,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV)

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in ShockWave Medical Inc by 30.89%. The purchase prices were between $92.73 and $142.05, with an estimated average price of $120.16. The stock is now traded at around $155.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 32,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.

Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Sold Out: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.67.

Sold Out: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $20.53 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of AtonRa Partners. Also check out:

1. AtonRa Partners's Undervalued Stocks
2. AtonRa Partners's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AtonRa Partners's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AtonRa Partners keeps buying
