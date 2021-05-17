AtonRa Partners Buys Riot Blockchain Inc, Tencent Holdings, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Splunk Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: RIOT, TCEHY, CRWD, SDGR, SI, ZS, MAXR, TXG, UPST, CRNC, PLTR, GOCO, AFRM, BFLY, AXNX, SNOW, EXAS, VRNS, IRDM, IIVI, RPD, BNR, LU, NOW, PACB, NTLA, BL, DCT, FSLY, BIIB, DDD, AMWL,
- Added Positions: SPCE, BIDU, ALNY, SQ, IQV, SWAV, BYND, NET, GH, DXCM, PYPL, TPIC, TER, IONS, ECL, FIS, EVBG, PFPT, RGNX, MU, TWST, VRTX, RARE, CREE, FSLR, MANT, EBS, BAH, MRNA, NBIX, RUN, XYL, ILMN, FOUR, SEDG, BNTX, ENPH, PANW, ALRM, BPMC, TTEK, ZBRA, REGN, INSP, SGEN, DT, BKI, INTU, BMRN, CBAY, MCRB,
- Reduced Positions: GWRE, PODD, TDY, EW, TRMB, ABMD, NIO, FISV, OKTA, TDOC, TMO, TSLA, ACAD, GPN, LSCC, ABT, BABA, NVDA, FTNT, FATE, AMD, A, TWLO,
- Sold Out: SPLK, TME, AMZN, XLNX, BR, EXEL, V, SNPS, VRSK, OMCL, BIO, LDOS, AKAM, BEAT, JKHY, SRPT, CTXS, SSNC, IRTC, EVOP, MSFT, DHR, HQY, AAPL, GOOGL, DDOG, FLT, RTX, CRTX, FLIR, ESPR, LX,
- Guardant Health Inc (GH) - 62,778 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.79%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 29,091 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.89%
- Square Inc (SQ) - 28,890 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.17%
- Insulet Corp (PODD) - 16,130 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.67%
- ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV) - 32,170 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.89%
AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $77.9, with an estimated average price of $40.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.219900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 72,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY)
AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $72.85 and $99.1, with an estimated average price of $86.77. The stock is now traded at around $77.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 45,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
AtonRa Partners initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $186.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 15,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)
AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Schrodinger Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.61 and $113.09, with an estimated average price of $90.24. The stock is now traded at around $60.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 37,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $88.588000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 19,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11. The stock is now traded at around $161.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 14,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)
AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc by 254.13%. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $37.92. The stock is now traded at around $16.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 105,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 233.75%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $187.338300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 12,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)
AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc by 173.48%. The purchase prices were between $126.83 and $175.69, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $135.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 20,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Square Inc by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $197.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 28,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
AtonRa Partners added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 152.29%. The purchase prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83. The stock is now traded at around $233.356800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 9,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV)
AtonRa Partners added to a holding in ShockWave Medical Inc by 30.89%. The purchase prices were between $92.73 and $142.05, with an estimated average price of $120.16. The stock is now traded at around $155.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 32,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.Sold Out: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)
AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.67.Sold Out: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)
AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $20.53 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.57.
