AtonRa Partners Buys Riot Blockchain Inc, Tencent Holdings, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Splunk Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company AtonRa Partners Current Portfolio ) buys Riot Blockchain Inc, Tencent Holdings, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Schrodinger Inc, Silvergate Capital Corp, sells Splunk Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Amazon.com Inc, Xilinx Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AtonRa Partners. As of 2021Q1, AtonRa Partners owns 107 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Guardant Health Inc (GH) - 62,778 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.79% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 29,091 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.89% Square Inc (SQ) - 28,890 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.17% Insulet Corp (PODD) - 16,130 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.67% ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV) - 32,170 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.89%

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $77.9, with an estimated average price of $40.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.219900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 72,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $72.85 and $99.1, with an estimated average price of $86.77. The stock is now traded at around $77.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 45,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $186.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 15,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Schrodinger Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.61 and $113.09, with an estimated average price of $90.24. The stock is now traded at around $60.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 37,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $88.588000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 19,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11. The stock is now traded at around $161.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 14,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc by 254.13%. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $37.92. The stock is now traded at around $16.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 105,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 233.75%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $187.338300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 12,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc by 173.48%. The purchase prices were between $126.83 and $175.69, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $135.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 20,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Square Inc by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $197.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 28,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 152.29%. The purchase prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83. The stock is now traded at around $233.356800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 9,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in ShockWave Medical Inc by 30.89%. The purchase prices were between $92.73 and $142.05, with an estimated average price of $120.16. The stock is now traded at around $155.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 32,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39.

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.67.

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $20.53 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.57.