DSAM Partners LLP Buys Occidental Petroleum Corp, Constellium SE, Antero Resources Corp, Sells Carrier Global Corp, MP Materials Corp, Clarivate PLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

DSAM Partners LLP Buys Occidental Petroleum Corp, Constellium SE, Antero Resources Corp, Sells Carrier Global Corp, MP Materials Corp, Clarivate PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company DSAM Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Occidental Petroleum Corp, Constellium SE, Antero Resources Corp, Vontier Corp, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp, sells Carrier Global Corp, MP Materials Corp, Clarivate PLC, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DSAM Partners LLP. As of 2021Q1, DSAM Partners LLP owns 43 stocks with a total value of $519 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DSAM Partners LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dsam+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DSAM Partners LLP
  1. GFL Environmental Inc (GFL) - 1,753,678 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74%
  2. Vontier Corp (VNT) - 1,325,920 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.39%
  3. Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 225,622 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.75%
  4. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 423,784 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.21%
  5. Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 3,530,785 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.03%
New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

DSAM Partners LLP initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 776,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Constellium SE (CSTM)

DSAM Partners LLP initiated holding in Constellium SE. The purchase prices were between $12.33 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $14.36. The stock is now traded at around $17.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 1,235,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp (DCRB)

DSAM Partners LLP initiated holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $17.76, with an estimated average price of $12.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 1,290,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: dMY Technology Group Inc IV (DMYQ.U)

DSAM Partners LLP initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc IV. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 1,243,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp (ACEV)

DSAM Partners LLP initiated holding in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $11.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 1,223,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: One (AONE)

DSAM Partners LLP initiated holding in One. The purchase prices were between $10.71 and $13.66, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 1,043,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Antero Resources Corp (AR)

DSAM Partners LLP added to a holding in Antero Resources Corp by 69.03%. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.48. The stock is now traded at around $12.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 3,530,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vontier Corp (VNT)

DSAM Partners LLP added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 51.39%. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 1,325,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

DSAM Partners LLP added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 53.41%. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 543,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

DSAM Partners LLP added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $167.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 225,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

DSAM Partners LLP added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 47.37%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1327.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

DSAM Partners LLP added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $329.66 and $400.27, with an estimated average price of $366.52. The stock is now traded at around $444.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: MP Materials Corp (MP)

DSAM Partners LLP sold out a holding in MP Materials Corp. The sale prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94.

Sold Out: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

DSAM Partners LLP sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41.

Sold Out: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)

DSAM Partners LLP sold out a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $41.96.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

DSAM Partners LLP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

DSAM Partners LLP sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

DSAM Partners LLP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of DSAM Partners LLP. Also check out:

1. DSAM Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. DSAM Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DSAM Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DSAM Partners LLP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider