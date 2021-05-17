DSAM Partners LLP Buys Occidental Petroleum Corp, Constellium SE, Antero Resources Corp, Sells Carrier Global Corp, MP Materials Corp, Clarivate PLC

- New Purchases: OXY, CSTM, DCRB, DMYQ.U, ACEV, AONE, SNPR, BOAC.U, FTCH, RH, STPK, RBA, ALUS, JD, IMTX, OPCH, APLT, ARYD,
- Added Positions: AR, VNT, ON, EXPE, MELI, EPAM, AFIB,
- Reduced Positions: CARR, MU, GOOG, RCKT, MSFT, GFL, HRTX, BBIO, KRYS, IOVA, KRON, MLM, ALLO, VMC, CLDX, SUM, EXP,
- Sold Out: MP, CLVT, BJ, AMZN, UNH, FISV, QRVO, CCK, IPV, BFT, NOW, LYV, TMUS, PLAN, OZON, VTRS, GCMG, FB, PDD, INMD, DIS, CVNA, VRTX, RUN, SMAR, OPEN, NCR, VIPS, PTE,
For the details of DSAM Partners LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dsam+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DSAM Partners LLP
- GFL Environmental Inc (GFL) - 1,753,678 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74%
- Vontier Corp (VNT) - 1,325,920 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.39%
- Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 225,622 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.75%
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 423,784 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.21%
- Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 3,530,785 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.03%
DSAM Partners LLP initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 776,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Constellium SE (CSTM)
DSAM Partners LLP initiated holding in Constellium SE. The purchase prices were between $12.33 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $14.36. The stock is now traded at around $17.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 1,235,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp (DCRB)
DSAM Partners LLP initiated holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $17.76, with an estimated average price of $12.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 1,290,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: dMY Technology Group Inc IV (DMYQ.U)
DSAM Partners LLP initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc IV. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 1,243,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp (ACEV)
DSAM Partners LLP initiated holding in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $11.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 1,223,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: One (AONE)
DSAM Partners LLP initiated holding in One. The purchase prices were between $10.71 and $13.66, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 1,043,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Antero Resources Corp (AR)
DSAM Partners LLP added to a holding in Antero Resources Corp by 69.03%. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.48. The stock is now traded at around $12.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 3,530,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vontier Corp (VNT)
DSAM Partners LLP added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 51.39%. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 1,325,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
DSAM Partners LLP added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 53.41%. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 543,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
DSAM Partners LLP added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $167.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 225,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
DSAM Partners LLP added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 47.37%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1327.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
DSAM Partners LLP added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $329.66 and $400.27, with an estimated average price of $366.52. The stock is now traded at around $444.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: MP Materials Corp (MP)
DSAM Partners LLP sold out a holding in MP Materials Corp. The sale prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94.Sold Out: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
DSAM Partners LLP sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41.Sold Out: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)
DSAM Partners LLP sold out a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $41.96.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
DSAM Partners LLP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
DSAM Partners LLP sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
DSAM Partners LLP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.
Here is the complete portfolio of DSAM Partners LLP. Also check out:
1. DSAM Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. DSAM Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DSAM Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DSAM Partners LLP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment