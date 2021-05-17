DSAM Partners LLP Buys Occidental Petroleum Corp, Constellium SE, Antero Resources Corp, Sells Carrier Global Corp, MP Materials Corp, Clarivate PLC

New Purchases: OXY, CSTM, DCRB, DMYQ.U, ACEV, AONE, SNPR, BOAC.U, FTCH, RH, STPK, RBA, ALUS, JD, IMTX, OPCH, APLT, ARYD,

London, X0, based Investment company DSAM Partners LLP Current Portfolio ) buys Occidental Petroleum Corp, Constellium SE, Antero Resources Corp, Vontier Corp, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp, sells Carrier Global Corp, MP Materials Corp, Clarivate PLC, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DSAM Partners LLP. As of 2021Q1, DSAM Partners LLP owns 43 stocks with a total value of $519 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

GFL Environmental Inc (GFL) - 1,753,678 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74% Vontier Corp (VNT) - 1,325,920 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.39% Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 225,622 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.75% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 423,784 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.21% Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 3,530,785 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.03%

DSAM Partners LLP initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 776,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DSAM Partners LLP initiated holding in Constellium SE. The purchase prices were between $12.33 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $14.36. The stock is now traded at around $17.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 1,235,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DSAM Partners LLP initiated holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $17.76, with an estimated average price of $12.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 1,290,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DSAM Partners LLP initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc IV. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 1,243,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DSAM Partners LLP initiated holding in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $11.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 1,223,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DSAM Partners LLP initiated holding in One. The purchase prices were between $10.71 and $13.66, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 1,043,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DSAM Partners LLP added to a holding in Antero Resources Corp by 69.03%. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.48. The stock is now traded at around $12.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 3,530,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DSAM Partners LLP added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 51.39%. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 1,325,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DSAM Partners LLP added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 53.41%. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 543,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DSAM Partners LLP added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $167.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 225,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DSAM Partners LLP added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 47.37%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1327.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DSAM Partners LLP added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $329.66 and $400.27, with an estimated average price of $366.52. The stock is now traded at around $444.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DSAM Partners LLP sold out a holding in MP Materials Corp. The sale prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94.

DSAM Partners LLP sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41.

DSAM Partners LLP sold out a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $41.96.

DSAM Partners LLP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

DSAM Partners LLP sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

DSAM Partners LLP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.