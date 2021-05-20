Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportu

New Purchases: SCHX, ESGU, SUB, ESGE, IXC, SHY, MINT, SCHB, SCHG, VCSH, XT, FOXA, DKNG, PTON, SFT, CPER, ESGD, TLRY, TLRY, FINX, IYE, JETS, PBW, SCHP, XSOE, IDEX, KMX, FHN, FLL, MUFG, NOK, NMR, ES, PLX, SCI, SJI, RTX, ESTE, TNL, GLUU, FOLD, CMRE, NGL, NWSA, SENS, YCBD, WH, PRSP,

Investment company Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 367 stocks with a total value of $394 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX) - 225,730 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.33% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 592,220 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 249,500 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.15% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 139,030 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.4% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 302,525 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 258.36%

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $99.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $93.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.39 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $26.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 258.36%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 302,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 91.15%. The purchase prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $81.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 249,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 197.26%. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 243,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 1251.76%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 132,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 171.62%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 162,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 264.99%. The purchase prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 85,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Dow30. The sale prices were between $54.17 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $60.17.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $121.09 and $134.88, with an estimated average price of $126.82.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.