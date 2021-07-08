CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, , Qualcomm Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, , Qualcomm Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Western Digital Corp, Syneos Health Inc, sells Micron Technology Inc, , Qualcomm Inc, Global Payments Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp. As of 2021Q2, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owns 136 stocks with a total value of $6.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/churchill+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp
  1. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 3,791,650 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
  2. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 3,185,642 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 921,578 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 977,938 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,611,366 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $149.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 611,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 804,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $67.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 180,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 146,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $89.57, with an estimated average price of $84.29. The stock is now traded at around $91.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 141,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 223,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.67%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3731.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 93.05%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $605.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 45,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Navios Maritime Partners LP by 101.09%. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $34.93, with an estimated average price of $28.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 264,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 33.26%. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,148,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 29.23%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $183.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 58,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05. The stock is now traded at around $539.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.

Sold Out: Village Farms International Inc (VFF)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Village Farms International Inc. The sale prices were between $7.89 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $10.61.

Reduced: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 25.67%. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $99.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp still held 178,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 28.71%. The sale prices were between $330.36 and $363.7, with an estimated average price of $346.72. The stock is now traded at around $369.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp still held 45,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 39.44%. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp still held 491,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Sonos Inc (SONO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced to a holding in Sonos Inc by 48.82%. The sale prices were between $31.49 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp still held 142,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 23.7%. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp still held 59,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp. Also check out:

1. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider