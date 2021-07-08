CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, , Qualcomm Inc

- New Purchases: RSP, KMI, WDC, SYNH, PSX, FITB, ZBH, CARR, SIG, HEI, FDX, DOW, BSX, ASO, EOG, TJX, TDY, VNO, NGPHF,
- Added Positions: XLK, AMZN, ADBE, VTV, XLI, XLF, XLC, VTI, XLV, XOP, VOO, XLE, NMM, EEM, XLB, LUMN, XLY, EFA, ALXN, DIA, ZBRA, JPM, IWB, KHC, VO, MSFT, AXP, EXR, SLV, BEN, IR, ICE, CC, EMN, CSCO, GOOGL, MA, HFC, WFC, WBA, CVX, CAKE, TMO, SU, CSX, ADM, AAPL, OXY, XEC, VWO, CMA, MO, ATI, XOM, GOOG, MPC, GSL, PM, SBLK, VZ, UPS, TSN, LUV, PRU, OKE, NWL, LRCX, KEY,
- Reduced Positions: LYB, IHI, PBCT, SONO, FDN, ABT, PYPL, SBUX, IBB, IJK, MGK, SPY, WDAY, CMG, QTEC, ABBV, RSG, SKYY, SPLG, SPYG, XME,
- Sold Out: MU, FLIR, QCOM, GPN, STX, HUM, NYCB, VFF, WMT, ABNB, AON, UBER, CLVT, NMCI, IGV, VEA,
For the details of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/churchill+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 3,791,650 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 3,185,642 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 921,578 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 977,938 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,611,366 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $149.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 611,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 804,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $67.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 180,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 146,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $89.57, with an estimated average price of $84.29. The stock is now traded at around $91.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 141,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 223,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.67%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3731.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 93.05%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $605.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 45,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Navios Maritime Partners LP by 101.09%. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $34.93, with an estimated average price of $28.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 264,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 33.26%. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,148,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 29.23%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $183.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 58,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05. The stock is now traded at around $539.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.Sold Out: (FLIR)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.Sold Out: Village Farms International Inc (VFF)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Village Farms International Inc. The sale prices were between $7.89 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $10.61.Reduced: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 25.67%. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $99.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp still held 178,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 28.71%. The sale prices were between $330.36 and $363.7, with an estimated average price of $346.72. The stock is now traded at around $369.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp still held 45,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 39.44%. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp still held 491,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Sonos Inc (SONO)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced to a holding in Sonos Inc by 48.82%. The sale prices were between $31.49 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp still held 142,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 23.7%. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp still held 59,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp. Also check out:
1. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment