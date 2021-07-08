CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, , Qualcomm Inc

New Purchases: RSP, KMI, WDC, SYNH, PSX, FITB, ZBH, CARR, SIG, HEI, FDX, DOW, BSX, ASO, EOG, TJX, TDY, VNO, NGPHF,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Western Digital Corp, Syneos Health Inc, sells Micron Technology Inc, , Qualcomm Inc, Global Payments Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp. As of 2021Q2, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owns 136 stocks with a total value of $6.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 3,791,650 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 3,185,642 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 921,578 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 977,938 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,611,366 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $149.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 611,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 804,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $67.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 180,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 146,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $89.57, with an estimated average price of $84.29. The stock is now traded at around $91.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 141,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 223,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.67%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3731.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 93.05%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $605.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 45,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Navios Maritime Partners LP by 101.09%. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $34.93, with an estimated average price of $28.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 264,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 33.26%. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,148,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 29.23%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $183.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 58,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05. The stock is now traded at around $539.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Village Farms International Inc. The sale prices were between $7.89 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $10.61.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 25.67%. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $99.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp still held 178,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 28.71%. The sale prices were between $330.36 and $363.7, with an estimated average price of $346.72. The stock is now traded at around $369.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp still held 45,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 39.44%. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp still held 491,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced to a holding in Sonos Inc by 48.82%. The sale prices were between $31.49 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp still held 142,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 23.7%. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp still held 59,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.