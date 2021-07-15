Pinnacle Bank Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Morgan Stanley, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Sells Stryker Corp, Allstate Corp, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pinnacle Bank Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Morgan Stanley, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Sells Stryker Corp, Allstate Corp, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pinnacle Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Morgan Stanley, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, sells Stryker Corp, Allstate Corp, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Biogen Inc, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Bank. As of 2021Q2, Pinnacle Bank owns 697 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pinnacle Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinnacle+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pinnacle Bank
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 130 shares, 25.06% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 22,603 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,389 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,213 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,332 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.73 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.73. The stock is now traded at around $104.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $13.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $94.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87. The stock is now traded at around $114.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 178 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 902.36%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $92.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 689.72%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $117.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 1633.33%. The purchase prices were between $129.27 and $143.4, with an estimated average price of $136.52. The stock is now traded at around $132.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 755.26%. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $68.07, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 78.94%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 31.48%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.82 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.5.

Sold Out: Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $27.53 and $30.24, with an estimated average price of $29.03.

Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5.

Sold Out: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $78.03 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $83.77.

Sold Out: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $71 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.89.

Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52.

Reduced: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Pinnacle Bank reduced to a holding in Stryker Corp by 71.09%. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $257.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Pinnacle Bank still held 492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Pinnacle Bank reduced to a holding in Allstate Corp by 50.9%. The sale prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $130.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Pinnacle Bank still held 1,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Pinnacle Bank reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 39.53%. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $103.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Pinnacle Bank still held 3,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Pinnacle Bank reduced to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 23.35%. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $58.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Pinnacle Bank still held 8,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Pinnacle Bank reduced to a holding in Biogen Inc by 51.21%. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $328.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Pinnacle Bank still held 482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Pinnacle Bank reduced to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 25.56%. The sale prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $81.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Pinnacle Bank still held 4,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pinnacle Bank. Also check out:

1. Pinnacle Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pinnacle Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pinnacle Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pinnacle Bank keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider