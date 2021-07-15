Pinnacle Bank Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Morgan Stanley, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Sells Stryker Corp, Allstate Corp, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

New Purchases: RTX, VTRS, ICSH, IWL, CTXS, IFF, FERG, HZNP, XME, ARE, RDVY, QQQJ, OIH, IVLU, GLTR, LYFT, MDWT, SYNH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Morgan Stanley, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, sells Stryker Corp, Allstate Corp, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Biogen Inc, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Bank. As of 2021Q2, Pinnacle Bank owns 697 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 130 shares, 25.06% of the total portfolio. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 22,603 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,389 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,213 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,332 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.73 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.73. The stock is now traded at around $104.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $13.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $94.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87. The stock is now traded at around $114.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 178 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 902.36%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $92.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 689.72%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $117.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 1633.33%. The purchase prices were between $129.27 and $143.4, with an estimated average price of $136.52. The stock is now traded at around $132.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 755.26%. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $68.07, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 78.94%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 31.48%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.82 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.5.

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $27.53 and $30.24, with an estimated average price of $29.03.

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5.

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $78.03 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $83.77.

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $71 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.89.

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52.

Pinnacle Bank reduced to a holding in Stryker Corp by 71.09%. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $257.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Pinnacle Bank still held 492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Bank reduced to a holding in Allstate Corp by 50.9%. The sale prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $130.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Pinnacle Bank still held 1,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Bank reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 39.53%. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $103.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Pinnacle Bank still held 3,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Bank reduced to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 23.35%. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $58.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Pinnacle Bank still held 8,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Bank reduced to a holding in Biogen Inc by 51.21%. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $328.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Pinnacle Bank still held 482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Bank reduced to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 25.56%. The sale prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $81.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Pinnacle Bank still held 4,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.