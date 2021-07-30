Granite Investment Partners, LLC Buys Univar Solutions Inc, Ranpak Holdings Corp, Arcosa Inc, Sells Phreesia Inc, US Concrete Inc, Hub Group Inc

New Purchases: UNVR, PACK, ACA, TROX, ALG, MGM, HTBK, ABNB, AMSF, ASAN, SBCF, WTFC, VZIO, SHC, CC, FROG, VWO, FTI, FLR, NVCR, STWD, POOL, CXSE,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Univar Solutions Inc, Ranpak Holdings Corp, Arcosa Inc, Tronox Holdings PLC, Alamo Group Inc, sells Phreesia Inc, US Concrete Inc, Hub Group Inc, Hercules Capital Inc, Knowles Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Granite Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Granite Investment Partners, LLC owns 280 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CryoPort Inc (CYRX) - 1,135,260 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 251,066 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,778 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) - 332,158 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% LivePerson Inc (LPSN) - 837,173 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%

Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.54 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,023,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.83 and $25.03, with an estimated average price of $20.98. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 906,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Arcosa Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $65.81, with an estimated average price of $61.98. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 367,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Tronox Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $24.49, with an estimated average price of $21.88. The stock is now traded at around $18.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 798,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alamo Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.12 and $164.81, with an estimated average price of $155.18. The stock is now traded at around $146.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 112,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $37.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 287,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 294.38%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 289,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc by 26.05%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $127.93, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $120.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 287,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Sprout Social Inc by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $56.57 and $93.8, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $88.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 345,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in DMC Global Inc by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $54.95. The stock is now traded at around $43.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 483,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in National Bank Holdings Corp by 30.36%. The purchase prices were between $36.34 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 527,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $621.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 28,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Phreesia Inc. The sale prices were between $43.51 and $61.94, with an estimated average price of $52.08.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in US Concrete Inc. The sale prices were between $54.09 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $64.75.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Hub Group Inc. The sale prices were between $64.28 and $74.44, with an estimated average price of $68.11.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Hercules Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $17.66, with an estimated average price of $17.08.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.29 and $50.82, with an estimated average price of $40.06.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $109.77 and $165.68, with an estimated average price of $134.96.