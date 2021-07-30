Granite Investment Partners, LLC Buys Univar Solutions Inc, Ranpak Holdings Corp, Arcosa Inc, Sells Phreesia Inc, US Concrete Inc, Hub Group Inc

- New Purchases: UNVR, PACK, ACA, TROX, ALG, MGM, HTBK, ABNB, AMSF, ASAN, SBCF, WTFC, VZIO, SHC, CC, FROG, VWO, FTI, FLR, NVCR, STWD, POOL, CXSE,
- Added Positions: NVDA, GSHD, SPT, BOOM, NBHC, ADBE, J, MDLA, SPLK, VCYT, VITL, GMED, SBUX, SABR, RAMP, VC, JAMF, JAMF, SITM, DD, GE, HSTM, HP, CME, ABT, MD, LIN, ISRG, ROK, KEYS, AAT, FRC, PODD, ZTS, ATVI, MDLZ, ALGN, ILMN, ADI, ADSK, MTCH, DXCM, LSPD, IWF, CIBR, ABBV, DSL, TWLO, REXR, OUT, FIVN, IAA, SCHB, SPOT, NYT, AMWD, SCHW, CVX, C, EEFT, NEE, GNTX, HTLD, HXL, IDA, LII, VAC, JWN, SSD, SCL, TKR, UAA, HYT, MA, LULU, LOPE, PRI,
- Reduced Positions: KN, CAKE, TMO, CRNC, DOCU, BKNG, HRI, RBA, DHR, MNRO, CRS, ROG, SHW, AAPL, AERI, MEG, DORM, AMBA, CTT, TWOU, LNTH, FRPT, GKOS, ADP, BDX, GOOGL, ORCL, MDT, LMT, UNH, CCI, ECL, JNJ, T, PAYX, AMGN, BRK.B, CSCO, INTC, JPM, PANW, PM, PAI, WY, WFC, VZ, MTN, RTX, MRK,
- Sold Out: PHR, USCR, HUBG, HTGC, JRVR, GH, LPX, ARI, UNF, EBS, VVNT, BOH, PCTY, CVGI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Granite Investment Partners, LLC
- CryoPort Inc (CYRX) - 1,135,260 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 251,066 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,778 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
- SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) - 332,158 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- LivePerson Inc (LPSN) - 837,173 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.54 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,023,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.83 and $25.03, with an estimated average price of $20.98. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 906,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Arcosa Inc (ACA)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Arcosa Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $65.81, with an estimated average price of $61.98. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 367,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Tronox Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $24.49, with an estimated average price of $21.88. The stock is now traded at around $18.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 798,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alamo Group Inc (ALG)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alamo Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.12 and $164.81, with an estimated average price of $155.18. The stock is now traded at around $146.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 112,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $37.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 287,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 294.38%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 289,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc by 26.05%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $127.93, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $120.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 287,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Sprout Social Inc by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $56.57 and $93.8, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $88.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 345,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DMC Global Inc (BOOM)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in DMC Global Inc by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $54.95. The stock is now traded at around $43.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 483,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in National Bank Holdings Corp by 30.36%. The purchase prices were between $36.34 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 527,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $621.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 28,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Phreesia Inc (PHR)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Phreesia Inc. The sale prices were between $43.51 and $61.94, with an estimated average price of $52.08.Sold Out: US Concrete Inc (USCR)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in US Concrete Inc. The sale prices were between $54.09 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $64.75.Sold Out: Hub Group Inc (HUBG)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Hub Group Inc. The sale prices were between $64.28 and $74.44, with an estimated average price of $68.11.Sold Out: Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Hercules Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $17.66, with an estimated average price of $17.08.Sold Out: James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.29 and $50.82, with an estimated average price of $40.06.Sold Out: Guardant Health Inc (GH)
Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $109.77 and $165.68, with an estimated average price of $134.96.
