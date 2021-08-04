Gateway Advisory, LLC Buys Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, IQ Real Return ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: PDP, CPI, FTXR, IBDQ, QMN, IBDP, IBDO, IBDN, IBDR, IBDM, IBMK, IBMJ, EWMC, IBML, DOW, CAT, IVOG, IBMM, ICSH, FXR, CRWD, OXY, CZR, CNHI, COF, SPG, VIAC, CNQ, MGA, LYFT, DE, AMAT, NUE, FITB, STX, CSCO, ZBRA, WMT, HYLD, IGSB, NMTR,
- Added Positions: USMV, VIOG, VIOO, QQQ, IVOO, FXL, DFS, SIVB, TGT, AVTR, RCL, ALB, ALGN, FDX, FCX, PH, EXPE, URI, LEN, MRNA, IBM, PIE, SCHP, NKE, AGG, ICLN, FCCY, MSFT, JNJ, UNP, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, IAU, TECL, SDOG, NOBL, ABR, SCHB, VOO,
- Sold Out: CRM, GE, TECS, TSLA, SQ, PINS, CDNS, CORE, CMG, ENPH, IVZ, BX, ROKU, FTCH,
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,271,127 shares, 20.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.09%
- Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) - 625,665 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
- IQ Real Return ETF (CPI) - 1,733,278 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 505,608 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
- PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ) - 302,103 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.47 and $89.74, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $92.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.99%. The holding were 625,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IQ Real Return ETF (CPI)
Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in IQ Real Return ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.13 and $27.43, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.520400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.15%. The holding were 1,733,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR ETF VI (FTXR)
Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $32.45 and $35.04, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $31.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 254,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)
Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $27, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 307,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (QMN)
Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.14 and $27.48, with an estimated average price of $27.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.382600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 301,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)
Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 310,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.09%. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.02%. The holding were 1,271,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 132.41%. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $548.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 118.11%. The purchase prices were between $94.99 and $124.19, with an estimated average price of $112.62. The stock is now traded at around $126.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 116.14%. The purchase prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34. The stock is now traded at around $708.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 897 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 83.43%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $260.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 101.85%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $275.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (TECS)
Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $5.1 and $7.46, with an estimated average price of $6.19.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)
Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.
