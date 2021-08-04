Logo
Gateway Advisory, LLC Buys Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, IQ Real Return ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Westfield, NJ, based Investment company Gateway Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, IQ Real Return ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, FIRST TR ETF VI, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, sells Apple Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, General Electric Co, iShares Gold Trust, Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gateway Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Gateway Advisory, LLC owns 103 stocks with a total value of $468 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gateway Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gateway+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gateway Advisory, LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,271,127 shares, 20.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.09%
  2. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) - 625,665 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. IQ Real Return ETF (CPI) - 1,733,278 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 505,608 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
  5. PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ) - 302,103 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
New Purchase: Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.47 and $89.74, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $92.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.99%. The holding were 625,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IQ Real Return ETF (CPI)

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in IQ Real Return ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.13 and $27.43, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.520400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.15%. The holding were 1,733,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR ETF VI (FTXR)

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $32.45 and $35.04, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $31.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 254,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $27, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 307,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (QMN)

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.14 and $27.48, with an estimated average price of $27.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.382600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 301,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 310,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.09%. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.02%. The holding were 1,271,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 132.41%. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $548.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 118.11%. The purchase prices were between $94.99 and $124.19, with an estimated average price of $112.62. The stock is now traded at around $126.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 116.14%. The purchase prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34. The stock is now traded at around $708.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 83.43%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $260.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 101.85%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $275.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (TECS)

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $5.1 and $7.46, with an estimated average price of $6.19.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gateway Advisory, LLC. Also check out:

1. Gateway Advisory, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gateway Advisory, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gateway Advisory, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gateway Advisory, LLC keeps buying
