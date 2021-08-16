Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc Buys Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Upwork Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc Buys Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Upwork Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Upwork Inc, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, Zuora Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc owns 357 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TIEDEMANN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tiedemann+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TIEDEMANN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 7,594,115 shares, 14.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,021,420 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.76%
  3. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 2,203,560 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  4. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 1,657,836 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.97%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 587,609 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.49 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $51.98. The stock is now traded at around $55.811600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 551,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $169.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 89,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $670.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 59,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $500.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $80.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 152.59%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.400100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.94%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 30.53%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 64.68%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $277.270300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VANECK VECTORS ETF (SMH)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF by 240.14%. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $259.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 91.69%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $315.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Upwork Inc (UPWK)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Upwork Inc. The sale prices were between $37.99 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $46.96.

Sold Out: Zuora Inc (ZUO)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Zuora Inc. The sale prices were between $14.43 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $15.94.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03.

Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of TIEDEMANN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. TIEDEMANN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TIEDEMANN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TIEDEMANN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TIEDEMANN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider