Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc Buys Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Upwork Inc

New Purchases: NUMG, CRBN, IDXX, BNL, DXCM, RBLX, SRLN, EWL, EWG, PODD, BMEZ, ADI, SWAN, BBEU, CGNX, MTD, BCAT, VSGX, ILMN, EWT, JMST, KWEB, LPX, ROST, NEOG, XLNX, SE, SHOP, TPX, TWLO, VIAC, BBCA, AMD, TECH, DFUS, DOCU, ETN, ESTA, EXAS, FDS, EAF, ITW, PICK, ICSH, ITA, BBJP, VWE, ADTX,

IJH, ITOT, AOM, SPY, QQQ, MUB, GLD, IWF, IWM, VGT, SMH, PYPL, CRM, DHR, ESGU, VB, ASAN, AAPL, JPST, ABT, MA, ESGD, EFV, NKE, SQ, AMZN, EW, VTV, VXUS, VEA, CFG, CHTR, VYM, ZTS, Z, PTON, PFE, PRU, VIG, TMO, SBUX, FTK, BABA, BRX, CPT, CAT, CL, COST, CVS, DOW, EXPE, MET, HON, URTH, ICF, IJR, IQLT, IVW, EL, LOW, LYFT, Reduced Positions: IAU, VNQ, VZ, XOM, MSFT, IWV, FNDA, FNDX, T, PLD, GOOG, MS, EFA, ACWI, PG, TSLA, LC, LSXMK, CI, DIS, PSX, NEM, PM, PEP, OKE, NVO, NOC, NEE, SPGI, MDLZ, MRK, MCD, MAR, TWTR, WMB, WFC, WEC, WMT, VWO, VXF, USB, UNH, UPS, UL, TROW, TDG, TXN, TGT, TSM, SYK, SFIX, SCHW, KMB, REGN, RTX, BLK, CCB, CSCO, CVX, CC, CARR, COF, BMY, BP, BKNG, BA, KO, BRK.B, AZO, AMGN, AMP, AMT, AXP, ALL, AFL, ACN, ABBV, ET, LH, KMI, TWOU, JPM, DSI, IGM, INTU, ICE, HD, FDX, LLY, ENB, DUK, DTE, DISCK, DEO, CMI, CSX, COP, CMCSA,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Upwork Inc, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, Zuora Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc owns 357 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 7,594,115 shares, 14.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,021,420 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.76% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 2,203,560 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 1,657,836 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.97% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 587,609 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.49 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $51.98. The stock is now traded at around $55.811600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 551,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $169.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 89,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $670.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 59,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $500.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $80.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 152.59%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.400100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.94%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 30.53%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 64.68%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $277.270300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF by 240.14%. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $259.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 91.69%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $315.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Upwork Inc. The sale prices were between $37.99 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $46.96.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Zuora Inc. The sale prices were between $14.43 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $15.94.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.