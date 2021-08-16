Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc Buys Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Upwork Inc

- New Purchases: NUMG, CRBN, IDXX, BNL, DXCM, RBLX, SRLN, EWL, EWG, PODD, BMEZ, ADI, SWAN, BBEU, CGNX, MTD, BCAT, VSGX, ILMN, EWT, JMST, KWEB, LPX, ROST, NEOG, XLNX, SE, SHOP, TPX, TWLO, VIAC, BBCA, AMD, TECH, DFUS, DOCU, ETN, ESTA, EXAS, FDS, EAF, ITW, PICK, ICSH, ITA, BBJP, VWE, ADTX,
- Added Positions: IJH, ITOT, AOM, SPY, QQQ, MUB, GLD, IWF, IWM, VGT, SMH, PYPL, CRM, DHR, ESGU, VB, ASAN, AAPL, JPST, ABT, MA, ESGD, EFV, NKE, SQ, AMZN, EW, VTV, VXUS, VEA, CFG, CHTR, VYM, ZTS, Z, PTON, PFE, PRU, VIG, TMO, SBUX, FTK, BABA, BRX, CPT, CAT, CL, COST, CVS, DOW, EXPE, MET, HON, URTH, ICF, IJR, IQLT, IVW, EL, LOW, LYFT,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, VNQ, VZ, XOM, MSFT, IWV, FNDA, FNDX, T, PLD, GOOG, MS, EFA, ACWI, PG, TSLA, LC, LSXMK, CI, DIS, PSX, NEM, PM, PEP, OKE, NVO, NOC, NEE, SPGI, MDLZ, MRK, MCD, MAR, TWTR, WMB, WFC, WEC, WMT, VWO, VXF, USB, UNH, UPS, UL, TROW, TDG, TXN, TGT, TSM, SYK, SFIX, SCHW, KMB, REGN, RTX, BLK, CCB, CSCO, CVX, CC, CARR, COF, BMY, BP, BKNG, BA, KO, BRK.B, AZO, AMGN, AMP, AMT, AXP, ALL, AFL, ACN, ABBV, ET, LH, KMI, TWOU, JPM, DSI, IGM, INTU, ICE, HD, FDX, LLY, ENB, DUK, DTE, DISCK, DEO, CMI, CSX, COP, CMCSA,
- Sold Out: UPWK, GE, ZUO, APD, WY, ARKK, BSV, GLDM, PSEC, SLGG,
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 7,594,115 shares, 14.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,021,420 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.76%
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 2,203,560 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 1,657,836 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.97%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 587,609 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.49 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $51.98. The stock is now traded at around $55.811600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 551,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $169.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 89,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $670.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 59,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $500.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $80.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 152.59%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.400100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.94%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 30.53%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 64.68%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $277.270300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VANECK VECTORS ETF (SMH)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF by 240.14%. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $259.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 91.69%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $315.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Upwork Inc (UPWK)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Upwork Inc. The sale prices were between $37.99 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $46.96.Sold Out: Zuora Inc (ZUO)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Zuora Inc. The sale prices were between $14.43 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $15.94.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03.Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.
