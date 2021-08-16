Logo
Wills Financial Group, Inc. Buys Albemarle Corp, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Caterpillar Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Richmond, VA, based Investment company Wills Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Albemarle Corp, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Waste Management Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wills Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Wills Financial Group, Inc. owns 71 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wills Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wills+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wills Financial Group, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,512 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,623 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 46,837 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%
  4. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 38,460 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 48,784 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.75%
New Purchase: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB)

Wills Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $39.23. The stock is now traded at around $37.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 28,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Wills Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 6,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Wills Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $44.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Wills Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $151.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Wills Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $102.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Terex Corp (TEX)

Wills Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Terex Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.92 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $48.56. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Wills Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 48.68%. The purchase prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $225.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 18,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Wills Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 76.03%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Wills Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 45.35%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Wills Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 33.03%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2778.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Wills Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 39.33%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $107.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Wills Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 26.37%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Wills Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wills Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Wills Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Wills Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wills Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wills Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying
