Wills Financial Group, Inc. Buys Albemarle Corp, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Caterpillar Inc

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Albemarle Corp, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Waste Management Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wills Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Wills Financial Group, Inc. owns 71 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,512 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,623 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 46,837 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 38,460 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 48,784 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.75%

Wills Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $39.23. The stock is now traded at around $37.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 28,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wills Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 6,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wills Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $44.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wills Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $151.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wills Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $102.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wills Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Terex Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.92 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $48.56. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wills Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 48.68%. The purchase prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $225.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 18,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wills Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 76.03%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wills Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 45.35%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wills Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 33.03%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2778.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wills Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 39.33%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $107.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wills Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 26.37%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wills Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.