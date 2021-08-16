Soros Capital Management Llc Buys Ranpak Holdings Corp, Fiserv Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Marriott International Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Soros Capital Management Llc Buys Ranpak Holdings Corp, Fiserv Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Marriott International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Soros Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Ranpak Holdings Corp, Fiserv Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sea, Microsoft Corp, sells Micron Technology Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Marriott International Inc, Netflix Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soros Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Soros Capital Management Llc owns 67 stocks with a total value of $946 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SOROS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/soros+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SOROS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 378,500 shares, 17.12% of the total portfolio.
  2. Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) - 4,630,292 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 345.18%
  3. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 504,397 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1712.42%
  4. Target Corp (TGT) - 198,665 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.04%
  5. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 261,782 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.31%
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Soros Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 10,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Soros Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $294.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 79,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Soros Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2766.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Soros Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 292,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Soros Capital Management Llc initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 227,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Soros Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $194.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 84,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK)

Soros Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp by 345.18%. The purchase prices were between $17.83 and $25.03, with an estimated average price of $20.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.5%. The holding were 4,630,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Soros Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 1712.42%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $112.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 504,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Soros Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 666.85%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $290.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 101,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Soros Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 131.31%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $131.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 261,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Soros Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 39.04%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $263.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 198,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Soros Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 57.66%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $151.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 192,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Soros Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Soros Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Soros Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Soros Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Soros Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77.

Sold Out: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)

Soros Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The sale prices were between $33.57 and $39.2, with an estimated average price of $35.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of SOROS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. SOROS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SOROS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SOROS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SOROS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider