Soros Capital Management Llc Buys Ranpak Holdings Corp, Fiserv Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Marriott International Inc

- New Purchases: AMZN, MSFT, GOOGL, TWTR, GDDY, CCI, KLIC, RBLX, CSX, ORLY, AMD, AMKR, ZM, ASML, UBER, KEYS, DNLI, TWST, NVDA, RTX, WAB, IFF, IGV, KROS,
- Added Positions: PACK, FISV, SE, AMAT, TGT, AAPL, ZNGA, CZR, EXAS, FTCH, OZON, ZG, SVAC, BEKE, DLTR, MMYT, CDK, FIS, ATVI, SHOP, SIL,
- Reduced Positions: MU, TMUS, LRCX, BKNG, FNF, CHTR, AZO, IBN, PHYS, STZ, INTC, GDX, YNDX, GDXJ,
- Sold Out: FCX, MAR, NFLX, HLT, TME, WMG, DASH, CVNA, MP, VLRS, VRT, MLM, GLD, XHB,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 378,500 shares, 17.12% of the total portfolio.
- Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) - 4,630,292 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 345.18%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 504,397 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1712.42%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 198,665 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.04%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 261,782 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.31%
Soros Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 10,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Soros Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $294.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 79,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Soros Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2766.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Soros Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 292,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Soros Capital Management Llc initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 227,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Soros Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $194.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 84,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK)
Soros Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp by 345.18%. The purchase prices were between $17.83 and $25.03, with an estimated average price of $20.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.5%. The holding were 4,630,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Soros Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 1712.42%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $112.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 504,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Soros Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 666.85%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $290.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 101,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Soros Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 131.31%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $131.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 261,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Soros Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 39.04%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $263.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 198,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Soros Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 57.66%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $151.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 192,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Soros Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85.Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Soros Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Soros Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Soros Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Soros Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77.Sold Out: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)
Soros Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The sale prices were between $33.57 and $39.2, with an estimated average price of $35.8.
