Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Buys Teradyne Inc, S&P Global Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Sells Skyworks Solutions Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Texas Instruments Inc

New Purchases: TER, CTXS, SA, NKSH, NVDA, COF, VGIT, PNC, SHW, WSO, BGR,

TER, CTXS, SA, NKSH, NVDA, COF, VGIT, PNC, SHW, WSO, BGR, Added Positions: SPGI, EA, CBOE, CSCO, MCO, SEIC, BND, JNJ, ANET, UNP, LOPE, MSFT, VEA, AGG, MXIM, GNTX, ALSN, INTC, AWI, CNS, VCIT, PFE, TFC, MRK, IVOO, VIOO,

SPGI, EA, CBOE, CSCO, MCO, SEIC, BND, JNJ, ANET, UNP, LOPE, MSFT, VEA, AGG, MXIM, GNTX, ALSN, INTC, AWI, CNS, VCIT, PFE, TFC, MRK, IVOO, VIOO, Reduced Positions: SWKS, TXN, AMAT, PEP, D, LRCX, PG, AAPL, DE, KMX, DIS, VTEB, UPS, MKL, FAST, FFIV, DUK, MMM, EBAY, KO, VUG, VZ, ORCL, CHH, BDX, NSC, SNA, ADBE, IWF, KLAC, ITW, BAM, NEU, PAYX, XOM, GOOGL, KEYS, MO, WMT, GIS, NOW, VEEV, GOOG, BRK.B, T, VWO, SYY, MDLZ, DD, DOV, BMY, AMGN, AMZN, SBUX, MU, LMT, KMB, EMR, CAT, BAC,

SWKS, TXN, AMAT, PEP, D, LRCX, PG, AAPL, DE, KMX, DIS, VTEB, UPS, MKL, FAST, FFIV, DUK, MMM, EBAY, KO, VUG, VZ, ORCL, CHH, BDX, NSC, SNA, ADBE, IWF, KLAC, ITW, BAM, NEU, PAYX, XOM, GOOGL, KEYS, MO, WMT, GIS, NOW, VEEV, GOOG, BRK.B, T, VWO, SYY, MDLZ, DD, DOV, BMY, AMGN, AMZN, SBUX, MU, LMT, KMB, EMR, CAT, BAC, Sold Out: BKNG, LIN, GE, OKE, VOYA, ENB, DOW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Teradyne Inc, S&P Global Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, sells Skyworks Solutions Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Linde PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management owns 129 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/taylor+hoffman+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 108,096 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 100,241 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.68% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 45,288 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.35% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 8,380 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.16% Deere & Co (DE) - 14,939 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37%

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95. The stock is now traded at around $112.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 19,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87. The stock is now traded at around $103.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 21,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in Seabridge Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.17 and $19.74, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $16.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in National Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.77 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.3. The stock is now traded at around $37.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 18,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $208.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $168.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 283.33%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $437.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 8,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 565.03%. The purchase prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $140.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 19,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 33.31%. The purchase prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42. The stock is now traded at around $129.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 30,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in SEI Investments Co by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $64.45, with an estimated average price of $62.31. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 46,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.60%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.72%. The purchase prices were between $92.16 and $94.72, with an estimated average price of $93.55. The stock is now traded at around $95.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in Voya Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $70.03, with an estimated average price of $65.66.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63.