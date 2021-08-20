Logo
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Buys Teradyne Inc, S&P Global Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Sells Skyworks Solutions Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Texas Instruments Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Teradyne Inc, S&P Global Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, sells Skyworks Solutions Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Linde PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management owns 129 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/taylor+hoffman+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 108,096 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 100,241 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.68%
  3. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 45,288 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.35%
  4. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 8,380 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.16%
  5. Deere & Co (DE) - 14,939 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37%
New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95. The stock is now traded at around $112.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 19,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87. The stock is now traded at around $103.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 21,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Seabridge Gold Inc (SA)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in Seabridge Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.17 and $19.74, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $16.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: National Bankshares Inc (NKSH)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in National Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.77 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.3. The stock is now traded at around $37.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 18,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $208.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $168.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 283.33%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $437.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 8,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 565.03%. The purchase prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $140.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 19,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 33.31%. The purchase prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42. The stock is now traded at around $129.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 30,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in SEI Investments Co by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $64.45, with an estimated average price of $62.31. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 46,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.60%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.72%. The purchase prices were between $92.16 and $94.72, with an estimated average price of $93.55. The stock is now traded at around $95.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in Voya Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $70.03, with an estimated average price of $65.66.

Sold Out: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19.

Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management keeps buying
