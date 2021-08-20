Lyell Wealth Management, Lp Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, Sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, United Parcel S

New Purchases: IBDP, IBDN, IBDO, IBDM, IBDQ, TTD, APH, DASH, XLE, IBDR, WY, OUNZ, VOO, WFC, MMM, VNQ, VIG, ACN, AZN, GS, TT, FRC, WMT, F, ORCL, UNH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, D.R. Horton Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, Westport Fuel Systems Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lyell Wealth Management, Lp. As of 2021Q2, Lyell Wealth Management, Lp owns 190 stocks with a total value of $808 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 184,234 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75% Workday Inc (WDAY) - 99,581 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 73,793 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,711 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,931 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25%

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 194,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 186,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 186,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 149,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $27, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $26.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 132,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $77.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 41,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 112.50%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $94.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 78,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in Ball Corp by 158.70%. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 47,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 47.09%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $266.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 18,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 25.57%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $108.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 46,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 90.53%. The purchase prices were between $72.78 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $82.87. The stock is now traded at around $78.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 32.76%. The purchase prices were between $25.99 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 132,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.77 and $7.09, with an estimated average price of $6.27.