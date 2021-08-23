Logo
Community Capital Management, Inc. Buys Broadcom Inc, VMware Inc, Signature Bank, Sells Independence Realty Trust Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Crestwood Equity Partners LP

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Community Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Broadcom Inc, VMware Inc, Signature Bank, CMS Energy Corp, Check Point Software Technologies, sells Independence Realty Trust Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Starwood Property Trust Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Community Capital Management, Inc. owns 84 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Community Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/community+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Community Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,200 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,900 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.88%
  3. Enviva Partners LP (EVA) - 73,352 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio.
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 11,000 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio.
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 23,000 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $485.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36. The stock is now traded at around $251.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 5,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82. The stock is now traded at around $123.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 8,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Synnex Corp (SNX)

Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Synnex Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.84 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $122.79. The stock is now traded at around $125.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 7,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rexnord Corp (RXN)

Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Rexnord Corp by 114.38%. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $52.46, with an estimated average price of $49.83. The stock is now traded at around $60.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 34,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Institutions Inc (FISI)

Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Financial Institutions Inc by 51.05%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $32.82, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $31.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 60,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 130.00%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $155.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35. The stock is now traded at around $220.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.74 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $63.85. The stock is now traded at around $66.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 43.33%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 17,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.93.

Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62.

Sold Out: Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The sale prices were between $27.14 and $33.56, with an estimated average price of $29.7.

Sold Out: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)

Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $23.72 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.46.

Sold Out: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)

Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $47.42, with an estimated average price of $44.58.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of Community Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Community Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Community Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Community Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Community Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
