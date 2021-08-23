Harvest Investment Services, LLC Buys FIRST TR EXCH TRD, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Sells Novavax Inc, Moderna Inc,

- New Purchases: FYT, FYC, FNK, DE, KBWD, FFEB, BLES, SAVA, NUS, RRGB, CAT, AVNT, FNGU, FAUG, REZI, TMHC, VTEB, MLM, NUE, ATEC, LOVE, NSP, ORA, PHM, PODD, JACK, AVGO, MINT, APPS, FIVN, AFG, AFMD, GTLS, HEES, R, BPOP, FFIV, REX, BIBL, RUTH, ANDE, ICUI, DIS, SAH, LOB, WWJD, COF, ETRN, RUN, PII, MTH, MARA, JYNT, OZK, IBD, GS, JKHY, HIBB, NKE, PYPL, BECN, IYE, IWF, HAIN, CTAS, FXZ, FXO, CUZ, MOS, SPLK, DVA, VBK, OIIM,
- Added Positions: QLD, FSK, FTSM, SCCO, UWM, RPM, SIVB, KLAC, CRS, BRC, FBHS, LOW, QQQ, GPI, ROL, ECHO, LRCX, PLCE, SMG, UDOW, LPX, LAD, BLDP, DGX, FTSL, SPY, DG, SLV, HYLS, ALB, MYGN, GLD, DIA, GGG, DDM, FLGT, LYV, REGL, SMDV, DKS, AMZN, TWLO, BAB, MSFT, FGD, NUGT, JPM, EZM, FDN, TDY, VOT, GOOG, FB, LEA, RILY, AAPL, GPRE, OLN, GIS, SIG, PFF, ADBE, IPAR, HP, GOOGL, FHN, BRK.B, SABR, PEP, IVE, PB, SBNY, SKT, FRI, ABT, TRMB, DK, HI,
- Reduced Positions: NVAX, MRNA, AGG, CLR, FANG, CRWD, TSLA, NVDA, SOXL, NAIL, IT, FIXD, NDSN, VEEV, BGS, TNA, KMX, TPR, PZZA, IWM, IYW, AMD, SWKS, LGLV, UPRO, BRO, KR, TQQQ, REGN, CHRW, ZS, WCC, SPG, AN, CDAY, LEG, DT, COST, TDIV, TEAM, ESCA, PETS, AMT, CTLT, SUM, MDIV, CODX, MIDU, COUP, XMLV, XSLV, ADS, EXPI, CTXS, VIR, LAMR, ZM, LH, TMO, FYX, FNX, IVV, FSR, INO, SDIV, INCY, GILD, HOLX, HFC, MVV, CAN, SLYG, ON, EMN, EAT, TER, TOTL, MASI, AHPI, T, EES, REM, APT, ALT, HD, FURY, LTRX, MS, POLY, SPI, QGEN, XHR, UNH, NNVC, RLGY, VSTM,
- Sold Out: FSKR, IJR, NIO, ALGN, AMG, DLR, MKC, PANW, ILMN, ROM, PBCT, GBX, BBBY, MDT, BNTX, WORK, HY, CAKE, MATW, KWR, PTC, VER, MNST, SLCA, NEE, FXR, NI, MPC, IIPR, BNDX, IYK, MAC, MPX,
For the details of Harvest Investment Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harvest+investment+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Harvest Investment Services, LLC
- First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 221,986 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.48%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 17,576 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 13,494 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 44,639 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.12%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 19,656 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97%
Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $74.13, with an estimated average price of $70.71. The stock is now traded at around $70.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 31,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FYT)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $53.57, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 44,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FNK)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $42.74 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $44.96. The stock is now traded at around $45.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 50,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $361.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 3,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $20.24. The stock is now traded at around $20.413400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 57,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February (FFEB)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February. The purchase prices were between $34.47 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $37.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 30,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 110.90%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $79.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 41,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 562.79%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 76,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Southern Copper Corp by 248.19%. The purchase prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04. The stock is now traded at around $62.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 19,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 97.06%. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 25,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: RPM International Inc (RPM)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in RPM International Inc by 197.60%. The purchase prices were between $86.99 and $97.92, with an estimated average price of $93.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 120.63%. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $561.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31.Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01.Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87.Sold Out: Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $148.6 and $174.86, with an estimated average price of $159.31.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34.
Here is the complete portfolio of Harvest Investment Services, LLC. Also check out:
1. Harvest Investment Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Harvest Investment Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Harvest Investment Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Harvest Investment Services, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment