Harvest Investment Services, LLC Buys FIRST TR EXCH TRD, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Sells Novavax Inc, Moderna Inc,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FIRST TR EXCH TRD, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, ProShares Ultra QQQ, FS KKR Capital Corp, sells Novavax Inc, Moderna Inc, , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvest Investment Services, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Harvest Investment Services, LLC owns 283 stocks with a total value of $238 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 221,986 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.48% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 17,576 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 13,494 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 44,639 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.12% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 19,656 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97%

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $74.13, with an estimated average price of $70.71. The stock is now traded at around $70.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 31,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $53.57, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 44,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $42.74 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $44.96. The stock is now traded at around $45.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 50,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $361.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 3,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $20.24. The stock is now traded at around $20.413400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 57,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February. The purchase prices were between $34.47 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $37.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 30,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 110.90%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $79.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 41,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 562.79%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 76,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Southern Copper Corp by 248.19%. The purchase prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04. The stock is now traded at around $62.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 19,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 97.06%. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 25,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in RPM International Inc by 197.60%. The purchase prices were between $86.99 and $97.92, with an estimated average price of $93.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 120.63%. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $561.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $148.6 and $174.86, with an estimated average price of $159.31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34.