JS Capital Management LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Dynatrace Inc, Sells ContextLogic Inc, QuantumScape Corp, Clarivate PLC

- New Purchases: ZM, DT, LEAP, LHDX,
- Added Positions: SNOW, EXPE, TXG, TWLO, GOOG, PYPL, SPOT,
- Reduced Positions: WISH, QS, CLVT, DIS, FB, NFLX, PLAN, CVNA, MSFT, CDLX, KDP, MGM, AGC, AMZN,
- Sold Out: LYV, COUP, PLTR, FIS, RBLX, AEO, TWTR, DFS, SHOP, LEAP.U, FTCH, Z, OKTA, LUMN, SMG, KR, FLR, TGI, AAPL, NBR, WST, DOOR, CDEV, BBBY, DHR, HA, ORLY, MA, KKR, USCR, LPI, AMED, ANSS, BLL, CXW, DBD, M, MTSC, NVDA, JWN, RGEN, TCBI, RIG, UAA, MRTX, HMHC, AMC, ENVA, SUM, PRTY, KHC, CPRT, ENDP, TGTX, MPWR, NKE, TPC, ROP, TEN, TRN, UNH, WYNN, XRX, NEO, TSLA, ANGI, NOW, COTY, FATE, FPRX, RNG, PAYC, XELA, GSM, CRSP, BTU, AVYA, TWST, OLMA, ADBE, AMD, ARLP, CSGP, LSCC, MBI, ON, RRD, SALM, TWI, TYL, GWW, MSCI, NGL, VEEV, RARE, RYAM, OCUL, FRTA, VREX, SNAP, CEIX, ZS, PINS, RPTX, OPK, QUAD,
For the details of JS Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/js+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JS Capital Management LLC
- Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) - 29,976,912 shares, 38.17% of the total portfolio.
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 1,534,620 shares, 18.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 391.87%
- 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) - 540,589 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.51%
- QuantumScape Corp (QS) - 2,295,000 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.77%
- Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) - 449,209 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.03%
JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $341.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dynatrace Inc (DT)
JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.52 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $65.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ribbit LEAP Ltd (LEAP)
JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Ribbit LEAP Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $11.9, with an estimated average price of $10.8. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 519,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lucira Health Inc (LHDX)
JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Lucira Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.56 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $6.45. The stock is now traded at around $10.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 391.87%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $282.000100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.03%. The holding were 1,534,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 34.53%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $352.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $85.82.Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.Sold Out: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Roblox Corp. The sale prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07.Sold Out: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)
JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49.
Here is the complete portfolio of JS Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. JS Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JS Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JS Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JS Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment