JS Capital Management LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Dynatrace Inc, Sells ContextLogic Inc, QuantumScape Corp, Clarivate PLC

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Snowflake Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Dynatrace Inc, Ribbit LEAP, Twilio Inc, sells ContextLogic Inc, QuantumScape Corp, Clarivate PLC, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JS Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, JS Capital Management LLC owns 32 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) - 29,976,912 shares, 38.17% of the total portfolio. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 1,534,620 shares, 18.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 391.87% 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) - 540,589 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.51% QuantumScape Corp (QS) - 2,295,000 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.77% Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) - 449,209 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.03%

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $341.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.52 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $65.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Ribbit LEAP Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $11.9, with an estimated average price of $10.8. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 519,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Lucira Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.56 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $6.45. The stock is now traded at around $10.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 391.87%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $282.000100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.03%. The holding were 1,534,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 34.53%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $352.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $85.82.

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92.

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Roblox Corp. The sale prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07.

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49.