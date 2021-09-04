Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long Buys EOG Resources Inc, Dropbox Inc, Advanced Energy Industries Inc, Sells Renewable Energy Group Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: EOG, DBX, AEIS, VLO, UNH, RLGY, MKSI, TPX, QCOM, FAST, CNA, NXST, SYF, ARW, MOH, SMCI, MCK, AVT, WGO, PATK, ROKU, PLYM, CWH, BZH,
- Added Positions: TRHC, K, ETR, KMB, CLX, RLMD, SPLK, ATNI, NRC, HCKT, AMT, HII, HPP, MHH, EVRG, VRSN, O, NEM, CLI, ATO, ADC, DPZ, D, CYBE, CAG, CTXS, FIS, BSX, BAX,
- Reduced Positions: CMC, HUBB, GNRC, NVTA, BYND, BAND, AMZN, TNDM, MSFT, APPF, GOOGL, HD, DXCM, JPM, ABBV, LRCX, DECK, NLS, PNC, SHW, AMPH, INCY, RPAY, THRM, VLGEA, CALM, PRI, HRL, GRUB, GDOT, PRAA, IMUX, EHTH, DSPG, INTU, AME, SPXC,
- Sold Out: REGI, CDNS, AKAM, EBS, ANSS, CEVA, NOW, AMD, PCAR, T, TMHC, AMGN, CHGG, ESNT, DG, CRM, SPOT,
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 2,150 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.37%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,275 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio.
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 3,400 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio.
- PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 5,000 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.37%
- Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 1,800 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio.
Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $67.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31. The stock is now traded at around $32.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 18,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS)
Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long initiated holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.48 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $89.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $64.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $422.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)
Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.96 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $182.06. The stock is now traded at around $148.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)
Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.55 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $62.53.Sold Out: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62.Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3.Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)
Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.Sold Out: CEVA Inc (CEVA)
Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long sold out a holding in CEVA Inc. The sale prices were between $41.05 and $59.7, with an estimated average price of $49.5.Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78.
