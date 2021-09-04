Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long Buys EOG Resources Inc, Dropbox Inc, Advanced Energy Industries Inc, Sells Renewable Energy Group Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc

New Purchases: EOG, DBX, AEIS, VLO, UNH, RLGY, MKSI, TPX, QCOM, FAST, CNA, NXST, SYF, ARW, MOH, SMCI, MCK, AVT, WGO, PATK, ROKU, PLYM, CWH, BZH,

Investment company Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long Current Portfolio ) buys EOG Resources Inc, Dropbox Inc, Advanced Energy Industries Inc, Valero Energy Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Renewable Energy Group Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, CEVA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long. As of 2021Q2, Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long owns 153 stocks with a total value of $55 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Intuit Inc (INTU) - 2,150 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.37% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,275 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 3,400 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 5,000 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.37% Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 1,800 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio.

Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $67.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31. The stock is now traded at around $32.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 18,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long initiated holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.48 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $89.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $64.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $422.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.96 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $182.06. The stock is now traded at around $148.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.55 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $62.53.

Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3.

Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.

Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long sold out a holding in CEVA Inc. The sale prices were between $41.05 and $59.7, with an estimated average price of $49.5.

Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78.